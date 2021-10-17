CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Vikings

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek six is officially here and the Carolina Panthers are hoping to...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

The Minnesota Vikings Are Big Losers In the Zach Ertz Trade

What’s that? You thought the Yannick Ngakoue trade for a second-rounder last preseason was an all-time disaster? Well, the Chris Herndon trade is here to politely ask you to hold its beer. After a preseason injury to the promising Irv Smith Jr., Rick Spielman reached for a replacement in exchange...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Panthers: Interim injury reports

TE Ben Ellefson (knee) WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) DT Michael Pierce (elbow) LB Anthony Barr (knee, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) CB Cameron Dantzler (illness, new addition to injury report) RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday) Full Participation. RB Dalvin Cook (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Vikings: Five questions with the Daily Norseman

I need you to brace yourselves, Panthers fans. A lot of the complaints and observations that you are about to read are going to sound eerily familiar. I spoke this week with Eric Thompson of the Daily Norseman about the Minnesota Vikings and their season so far. From questionable coaching decisions that, by virtue of being too conservative, actively hold their team back to inconsistent play and wildly chaotic luck that makes every game a toss up, these Vikings may remind you of Panthers teams from seasons past.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know#American Football#Panthers Gameday Guide#The Carolina Panthers#The Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "Christian McCaffrey returned to practice last week -- now the Panthers need their superstar RB back on Sundays. The Carolina offense sputtered again in a frustrating loss to the Eagles that featured three Sam Darnold interceptions and pass-protection issues that we didn't see before No. 22 exited with a hamstring injury in Week 3. Such is the importance of McCaffrey, a driving force in both the running and passing games. He seems especially essential to Darnold, whose turnover-prone ways have returned without his safety valve sliding out of the backfield. "Sam needs to take what's given him," Matt Rhule said. "If we do that, we'll get back on track quickly."
NFL
Yardbarker

Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Vikings

NOTE: This is an unofficial depth chart. Changes to this depth chart will be made prior to the game as players are ruled out due to injury. RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman. WR: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith. WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra, Alex Erickson. TE:...
NFL
FanSided

4 bold changes the Carolina Panthers should consider vs. the Vikings

Panthers -1.0 What big changes should the Carolina Panthers consider making in Week 6 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings?. Feeling sorry for yourself and looking back on a disappointing loss isn’t going to do anyone associated with the Carolina Panthers any good. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at home to the Philadelphia Eagles saw more questions than answers emerge regarding the team’s chances in 2021, which is a far cry from the increased expectations through the opening three weeks of the campaign.
NFL
USA Today

Panthers vs. Vikings 2021 odds: Carolina opens as 1.5-point favorites

The upcoming contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings may be too close to call. (Didn’t think you’d be reading that about two weeks ago, did you?) Well, two straight losses by Carolina have helped set the point spread to about a hair’s worth of space. Tipico Sportsbook opened up this Week 6 matchup with the 3-2 home team as 1.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

A brief look at Vikings/Panthers history

This is a little later in the week than I generally like to get to this, but it’s time to take a look back at the history between the Minnesota Vikings and their opponents for this week, the Carolina Panthers. There isn’t a lot of history between these two teams, as they’ve only met 15 times since the Panthers came into existence, but it’s definitely still worth looking back on.
NFL
Seattle Times

Vikings expected to bring pressure vs. Panthers QB Darnold

MINNESOTA (2-3) at CAROLINA (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Vikings by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Vikings 2-3, Panthers 3-2. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 9-6. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Panthers 28-27 on Nov. 29, 2020 at Minnesota. VIKINGS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Vikings vs. Panthers, point spread, more

All eyes are on Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey injured his hamstring in the Week 3 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 23. He was spotted on the practice field last week but did not play Sunday against the Patriots.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Vikings offensive preview: Don’t expect fireworks on Sunday

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) welcome the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) to town on Sunday. The two teams both sit in the middle-of-the-pack at the moment, each with their own tales of inconsistency. Let’s take a deeper dive into the Panthers offense and Vikings defense. Panthers offense. Yards per game: 363.4 (17th)
NFL
wktysports.com

Panthers’ Rhule: McCaffrey ’50-50′ for Sunday vs. Vikings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is “50-50” for Carolina’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Pregame with Paul Allen for Vikings-Panthers begins at 11 a.m. Sunday on KQ98. Kickoff at noon. Tune in on 98.3 FM. McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last...
NFL
SportsGrid

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Team Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Vikings -1.0 Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +5500 | Panthers +8500. The Vikings enter this contest with a worse record than the Panthers, but they are undoubtedly the better team in this matchup. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 record, but their wins came against the Jets, Saints, and Texans. None of those wins are impressive, and they’ve come crashing back to reality over the past two weeks. They got steamrolled by the Cowboys in Week 4 and followed that up with a mediocre 18-point performance vs. the Eagles.
NFL
SportsGrid

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled OUT For Week 6 Vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury, per The Athletic’s Joe Person. After practicing throughout the week, the running back’s absence on Thursday and Friday set the table for this decision to be...
NFL
vikings.com

Lunchbreak: All Eyes on Vikings Defense Against Darnold & Panthers

The key to a Vikings victory at Carolina this weekend could lie with Minnesota's defense and its ability to rattle Panthers QB Sam Darnold. Originally the No. 3 overall draft pick by the Jets in 2018, Darnold was traded to the Panthers this offseason. Through his first five games in Carolina Blue, the 24-year-old has the same number of interceptions (six) as he does passing touchdowns.
NFL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers fantasy football outlook for Week 6 vs. Vikings

Which Carolina Panthers players should you start or sit in fantasy football during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings?. No need to sugarcoat anything, the Carolina Panthers have failed to prove they’re “for real” after a surprising 3-0 start. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Phil Snow’s defense didn’t live up to the hype, giving up 433 total yards.
NFL
FanSided

3 favorable matchups for the Vikings in Week 6 vs. the Panthers

How can the Minnesota Vikings stay hot with a win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6?. The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a last-second win over the Detroit Lions last week and now look for another win before their bye week. In Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, the Vikings need to take advantage of a struggling team that has suffered consecutive losses.
NFL
FanSided

5 major factors to blame for Panthers loss vs. the Vikings in Week 6

What were some major factors to blame for the Carolina Panthers’ third loss of the season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6?. It was almost a comeback for the ages. But in the end, the Carolina Panthers fell to their third straight loss against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy