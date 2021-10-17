CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Robert E. Goff, MBA

KevinMD.com
 7 days ago

An excerpt from End Medical Debt: Curing America’s $1 Trillion Unpayable Healthcare Debt....

www.kevinmd.com

Medical debt is the enemy of everyone

An excerpt from End Medical Debt: Curing America’s $1 Trillion Unpayable Healthcare Debt. Medical debt is the mortal enemy of the patient, the physician, the hospital, the community, the state, and the nation. When we think of others’ debts, we tend to think such debts are their personal responsibility. If they’re unable to pay the debt, it’s their problem. (We make it a You problem, not a Me problem) Society tells us a problem with personal debt is a direct result of bad decisions, poor personal financial habits, profligate spending, living beyond one’s means. We blame those with medical debt for their bad choice of buying substandard health insurance, or else for not purchasing any health insurance at all. We say the consequences of debt are rightly visited on the debtor. Whatever the impact — canceled credit cards, low credit, wage garnishment — it’s on them. Personal responsibility.
