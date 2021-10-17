CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt McCall: Gold Is Dead, Bitcoin Officially an Asset Class

cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

In this interview, Daniela Cambone and Matt McCall from...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Vijay Boyapati: The Bullish Case For Bitcoin

In this interview, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, interviews Vijay Boyapati, author of The Bullish Case of Bitcoin. They talk about Vijay's background, how he discovered Bitcoin, and what makes Bitcoin such a catalyst for change in today's volatile world. The episode premiered on October 21, 2021.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Bitcoin Is Not a Replacement for Gold

Ink is spilling about bitcoin replacing gold. The launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) on Tuesday and today’s debut of the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) have some investors, such as Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya, eager to declare that gold has been replaced. The argument tends to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Is Bitcoin a better inflation hedge than gold?

Gold and silver markets continue to gather upside momentum as inflation pressures spread throughout the economy. Metals markets may be starting to reflect broader inflation trends that are manifesting in higher prices for almost everything. These price increases faced by businesses and consumers are showing no signs of letting up, despite the Federal Reserve line that they are “transitory.”
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which is a Better Buy this Fall?

With central banks all over the world seemingly having a debasing contest over their currencies, and as inflation looms, it might be the time to revisit those inflation hedging strategies. Naturally, the hot topic is: between Bitcoin and gold, which is the best inflation hedge and superior hard money?. We’ve...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Enters Price Discovery Mode, Lures Gold Investors

With the price of bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday reaching an all-time high above USD 67,000, the number one cryptocurrency is now in “unchartered territory” and entering “price discovery mode” while at the same time gold investors are increasingly rotating into BTC. Commenting on the current bull-run in bitcoin, Mikkel Morch,...
CURRENCIES
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Is Preferred Inflation Hedge Over Gold: Paul Tudor Jones

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones thinks Bitcoin is winning the race against gold, according to an interview on Wednesday with CNBC. Host Andrew Ross Sorkin reminded the billionaire American investor—whose company controls close to $40 billion in assets under management—that when he last appeared on the show, back in June, Tudor Jones had called Bitcoin a hedge against inflation.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Did Bitcoin Kill Gold’s Monetary Utility?

Gold is absolutely money – a medium of exchange. But gold isn’t a good form of money because it’s an antiquated type of monetary alternative in a digital economy.
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

The Fed will collapse, gold will reach $5k, Bitcoin$500k

Guest(s): Gareth Soloway Chief Market Strategist, InTheMoneyStocks.com. The demise of the Fed is coming, and with the collapse of the current monetary system comes the adoption of Bitcoin as the new global reserve currency, said Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of IntheMoneyStocks.com. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without...
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which asset leads the race right now

While random altcoins may outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum momentarily in the market, the top two digital assets are miles ahead when it comes to market valuation. Sitting at a market cap of $1.14 trillion and $460 billion respectively, BTC and ETH influence high market liquidity, and certain assets are influenced by their movement.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin Vs. JPMorgan Shares: A $10 Million Bet On The Crypto Asset Class

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. One of many opponents; Lots of cautionary messages. Protecting the status quo, begging regulators to take action. Watching the price of Bitcoin can be dizzying. In 2021, the crytpocurrency rose to a record high at $65,520 on Apr. 14 as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), the crypto exchange, went public on the NASDAQ.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies, Gold drops, Bitcoin ETF Approval is coming

Crude prices are rallying after another round of strong earnings and economic data suggests the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices. The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the US opens up international travel.
INDUSTRY
bitcoinist.com

Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Buys Bitcoin And Ethereum, Calls Gold “Worthless”

Another legendary investor has revealed a position in Bitcoin and Ethereum as the cryptocurrencies approach their all-time highs. In an interview with CNBC billionaire Barry Sternlicht claimed that he has purchase BTC and ETH joining the ranks of Elon Musk, Michael Saylor, and Paul Tudor Jones. Related Reading | Deutsche...
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — October 14

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Coinbase. Bitcoin (BTC) has had a prosperous October so far. After starting the month around $44,000, BTC hit a resistance point at $48,000 by the end of October 1, where it remained until October 4. From there it stepped up, achieving just under $52,000 by October 6, when it spiked up past the recent peak of $53,000 in September to $55,000. BTC then channeled between there and $54,000 until October 11, when it jumped up to $57,000. Although it dipped back to $55,000 on October 13, it is currently trading around $57,000.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Vs. Digital Fool's Gold

“There's a lady who's sure all that glitters is gold. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page - Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven. "Fool's gold" is a common nickname for pyrite. It got this nickname because it's practically worthless, but it has a look that deceives people into believing it's real gold. With a little practice, there are many easy tests anyone can use to quickly tell the difference between pyrite and gold. The nickname "fool's gold" has long been used by gold buyers and prospectors who were amused by enthusiastic fools who thought they had found gold. The ignorance of these fools caused many of them to lose their savings and fall into poverty.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Asset Allocation Weekly: Has Bitcoin Become a Substitute for Gold?

Confluence Investment Management offers various asset allocation products which are managed using “top down,” or macro, analysis. We publish asset allocation thoughts on a weekly basis in this report, updating the report every Friday, along with an accompanying podcast. Over the last half-decade, one of the most dramatic developments in...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Falls as Second Bitcoin ETF Goes Live in the US

The price of bitcoin (BTC) fell Friday morning US time just as the second bitcoin futures-backed ETF, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF with ticker BTF, went live on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Since going live at 09:30 ET (13:30 UTC), BTF was down by 3.15% from a price per share...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ShibX, Dogecoin, Elon Musk And The Growth Of The Cryptocurrency Asset Class

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Pack of followers riding the meme sled with Elon Musk driving. The quest for the next explosive cryptocurrency has become a dream for treasure hunters. Nothing ignites a market’s speculative fervor like the chance to turn a single dollar into an over one-million-dollar fortune in a little more than a decade.
STOCKS

