Matt McCall: Gold Is Dead, Bitcoin Officially an Asset Class

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick Coinbase. Bitcoin (BTC) has had a prosperous October so far. After starting the month around $44,000, BTC hit a resistance point at $48,000 by the end of October 1, where it remained until October 4. From there it stepped up, achieving just under $52,000 by October 6, when it spiked up past the recent peak of $53,000 in September to $55,000. BTC then channeled between there and $54,000 until October 11, when it jumped up to $57,000. Although it dipped back to $55,000 on October 13, it is currently trading around $57,000.
Comments / 0