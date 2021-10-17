CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle-Tottenham temporarily halted due to medical emergency in crowd

By Gianluca Nesci
theScore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency in the stands. Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, at the urging of nearby crowd members, alerted referee...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Tottenham: match preview

A controversial new Saudi Arabian-led era dawns at Newcastle. The new owners had originally planned to have sacked Steve Bruce by now but instead the unloved manager survives to preside over his 1,000th game in club management. Bruce trusts it will result in Newcastle’s first win of the season but Tottenham hope to make him feel like the unwanted guest at what promises to be Tyneside’s biggest party for decades. “It’s exciting times ahead for this club,” said Bruce. “It’s a great thing for the club and for the city of Newcastle too.” And concerns about human rights? “That’s for politicians,” he said. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle’s new dawn overshadowed by defeat and medical emergency

What started as a party ended in sombre mood as events on and off the pitch cast a pall over Newcastle’s new dawn. Excited fans turned up to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon ready to celebrate a rebirth of the club under ambitious, fabulously wealthy owners, but left with undeniable problems on the pitch having been been put into perspective by a serious medical emergency in the crowd.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Newcastle's match against Tottenham stopped as medics rush to assist stricken supporter in the crowd... after Sergio Reguilon had urged referee Andre Marriner to halt play and Eric Dier raced to the dugouts to collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham has been suspended following an incident involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dier
chatsports.com

PICTURED: The hero doctors who helped save a fellow Newcastle fan's life by giving him CPR while play was halted and worried players watched - and were then given a huge ovation by the rest of the 52,000 crowd

This is the moment hero doctor Tom Prichard was given a standing ovation by the St James' Park crowd after helping to save a Newcastle fan's life on Sunday afternoon. Newcastle's game against Tottenham was halted towards the end of the first half when a fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands, with players urging the referee to stop play, and Eric Dier rushing over to the dugout to get a defibrillator.
WORLD
The Independent

Is Vitesse vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League match

Tottenham face Dutch side Vitesse in the Europa Conference League this evening as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to the group stage. Spurs sit level on points with Rennes in Group G with both sides having picked up four points from their opening two fixtures. After they shared the points in the opening match of the campaign, Spurs thrashed Slovenian side Mura 5-1 last time out while Rennes came from behind to beat Vitesse. The Eredivisie side are sixth in the table and qualified for this competition after finishing fourth last season. Harry Kane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I told the ref to stop the game - but the medics were the real heroes': Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon opens up on the fear and quick-thinking inside St James' Park after a Newcastle fan suffered cardiac arrest

Sergio Reguilon is anxious to find out if there have been any medical bulletins filtering south from Tyneside. ‘How is he?’ he wants to know. ‘Still in hospital? I hope he is feeling OK and back at home soon. ‘We want to invite him to a game. Maybe the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Medical Treatment#Newcastle Tottenham#Newcastle United#Saudi
The Independent

Harry Winks hints at January Tottenham exit as he makes plea for more game time

Harry Winks has stressed his desire to play more regularly after seeing his chances limited at Tottenham Hotspur, but says the January transfer window is not in his thoughts.The midfielder has endured a frustrating 18 months at his boyhood club as former boss Jose Mourinho and now Nuno Espirito Santo have limited his game time.Winks, who was in Gareth Southgate’s England plans just over a year ago, played in Spurs’ Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday, but has had just 61 minutes of Premier League action this season.The 25-year-old decided in the summer to stay and fight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Wilson earns draw for managerless Newcastle at Crystal Palace

Callum Wilson’s wonder goal rescued a point for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but they remain without a Premier League win after nine games this season and it could have been much worse in the capital.Referee Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke’s 87th-minute header for an infringement in the penalty area which would have earned Patrick Vieira’s side a deserved victory.Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after he opened the scoring in a one-sided contest at Selhurst Park that ended as a 1-1 draw.Gateshead-born Graeme Jones was in charge of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Staveley confirms Bruce for Newcastle clash with Tottenham

Steve Bruce will stay in charge of Newcastle for their Premier League game against Tottenham on Sunday following the club's £305m takeover. New part-owner Amanda Staveley said the club wanted to be "patient and considered" in their approach and that "change doesn't happen overnight". Staveley said Bruce, who will celebrate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theathletic.com

The dangers of Arsenal isolating press-breaker Partey

Against Crystal Palace, Thomas Partey’s greatest skill was his undoing. His ability to sense oncoming opposition, drop his shoulder and wriggle away from the press is unmatched in Arsenal’s midfield. Sometimes, however, he will get caught — and so it proved against Palace. In the 50th minute, his attempt to evade four markers saw him robbed of possession and saw Arsenal punished with an equaliser.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.The Gunners needed a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to take a point at home against Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving them stuck in the bottom half with three wins from eight this term.Aston Villa are just behind, 13th with one point fewer than their opponents, and suffered an incredible late collapse against Wolves in their own last outing, having been two goals up with 10 minutes to play - yet ended up losing.Neither manager can be happy with the inconsistency...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces tactical dilemma against Liverpool after Atalanta win

Amid the euphoric pride of victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appealed to the uniquely predictable. “It’s just in the DNA of this club,” the Manchester United manager beamed after the 3-2 win over Atalanta.Far more relevant than what is ingrained in this club, however, is what is ingrained in this team. United have deep structural problems that are going to keep bringing admittedly entertaining, erratic matches and constantly create the need for such comebacks.It can be difficult not to get swept away with the emotions of such victories, of course. You only had to look at the beaming faces of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe stars as Arsenal dominate offbeat Aston Villa

An onslaught played out in acrimony featured heroes and villains, arguments and controversy, but its ending was rarely in serious doubt. On a frenzied Friday night, Arsenal tore through an uninspired Aston Villa with blistering and, at times, bitter intent, as Emile Smith Rowe produced a standout performance under the gaze of Gareth Southgate in a 3-1 victory that could be considered a serious statement, if only Arsenal’s volatility under Mikel Arteta wasn’t already such a storied tradition.The result does, if only briefly, propel Arsenal into the top half of the table, but for all their dominance, this surprisingly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo vows to help Dele Alli shine for Spurs again

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form.Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield.But he was woefully exposed in the first half of the north London derby where Arsenal steamed into a 3-0 lead and he did not return after half-time.He has not played in the Premier League since and now finds himself back in the Thursday night club, featuring in the Europa Conference League.The 25-year-old is hardly excelling as he put in a limp...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy