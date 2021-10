Abandoned developer Blue Box Game Studios has taken to Twitter after the game has increasingly been receiving both death threats and physical threats. From the looks of it, the situation surrounding the upcoming first-person horror survival game for PlayStation 5 (and eventually PC as well) is becoming grimmer by the day. A lot has been said and written about the controversial title, and back in August of this year, game designer Hasan Kahraman expressed that the game’s development has actually been negatively impacted by the ongoing rumors that his studio and game are, in fact, related to Hideo Kojima and Silent Hill. Surely, the studio’s own teases and comments poured more fuel on the fire, but these rumors have caused a lot of distractions for the team.

