All of Jack’s hard work finally pays off in the Heels Episode 8, culminating in an epic main event at the Georgia State Fair. But off-ring drama threatens to ruin everything, and many meaningful relationships are left in the lurch as the season comes to a close. That said, the finale has at least one incredible twist that not only makes for a great show in-universe but will keep fans wanting more. Heels Episode 8, “Double Turn,” is the perfect season-ender to a fantastic debut season.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO