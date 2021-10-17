CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby McCarty, Carson Kvapil score wins, earn championships in CARS Tour season finale Saturday at South Boston Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby McCarty of Kernersville, North Carolina became the first three-time Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car division champion in the series’ history and Carson Kvapil of Mooresville, North Carolina earned his first CARS Tour Super Late Model crown, with both drivers scoring wins in Saturday night’s season-ending Autos...

