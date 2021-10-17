CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, OH

Fatal crash between semi and vehicle closes I-71 NB in Jackson Twp.

By Jennifer Bowers
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amJAP_0cU2wE0m00

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of I-71 northbound before 270 westbound as they investigate a fatal crash.

They say a Ford Escape heading for the I-270 west entrance ramp struck the back right corner of a Freightliner semi-tractor trailer that was sitting near the entrance ramp. The driver of the Escape was pronounced dead by Jackson Township fire and EMS at 10:23 a.m.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

The crash happened around 10:16 Sunday morning.

FCSO continues to investigate and asks anyone with information on the crash to call the Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after three-vehicle crash in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 71-year-old Crestline man is dead after a vehicle he was a passenger in was hit in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2015 Freightliner Coronado, driven by Jeffrey Palm, 67, of Newark, was driving north on U.S. 23 in the left land […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver ejected from car in Crawford County fatal crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says one victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on SR 100 north of Parcher Rd. First responders arrived on scene around 5:17 a.m. Thursday to find a 2007 Nissan overturned in a field. The driver had been ejected, according to authorities, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD searching for teen missing since Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 17-year old who went missing on Monday, Oct. 18. Cory Dignan Jr., who also goes by C.J., was last seen on running down McGuffey Rd. in the Linden neighborhood. Police believe he may now be in Grove City. Anyone with information is asked to call CPD […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting near Brewery District sends woman to the hospital

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after being shot while driving in the Brewery District early Thursday morning.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:22 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the area of S. High Street and E. Whittier Street on the report of a shooting.  When officers arrived on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Franklin County, OH
Accidents
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT arrests suspect from September homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged 32-year-old Brandon Lee Smith with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a man in September. A warrant had been issued for Smith shortly after the homicide on the 2100 block of Haviland Dr. Officials say a Columbus police SWAT team took Smith into custody […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Highway Patrol launches program to keep teen drivers safe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In recognition of Teen Driver Safety Week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced a new imitative Tuesday working to help reduce traffic fatalities across the state. The new program, called DRIVE to Live, will put law enforcement officers in front of students in schools and other venues, giving the students an opportunity […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wcmh#Ford#Freightliner#Ems#Ohfcso#The Crash Investigation#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

8 facing charges of poaching, stealing 700lbs of deer meat

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says eight people are facing charges of poaching white-tailed deer and stealing hundreds of pounds of deer meat.   According to Yost, after a joint investigation with his office and the Ohio Department of Nature Resources, eight people were indicted by a Gallia County grand jury […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

3K+
Followers
831
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy