Bobby McCarty and Carson Kvapil Win at South Boston, Both Securing 2021 Championships

On Wednesday, the Westlake Lions hosted the South Metro Classic championships cross country meet, featuring several teams from around the Atlanta metro area. The girls would get the event going and Westlake’s Alexis Arnett, racing in her final meet on the course, would make sure her last time running there would be done so in a dominating fashion. After running in pack with a couple runners early on in the run, Arnett would create separation that no other runner could overcome as Arnett would finish in a time of 14:15 and over 50 seconds head of the second place finisher. The Lions would also win the overall girls side of the championship. After her win, Arnett said winning the meet on her final run on the home course, “was really special. I haven’t had a full season since ninth grade so coming back and doing what I needed to do to help defend our title was very important for me,” Arnett said.
