CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Bobby McCarty and Carson Kvapil Win at South Boston, Both Securing 2021 Championships

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour crowned champions in both the Super Late Model and Late Model Stock divisions Saturday night at South Boston Speedway. Both champions were the exact same drivers who won their select races. Carson Kvapil dominated the 125 Super Late Model portion of the event...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Hunt Brothers Pizza Racing: Kevin Harvick Texas Advance

● Kevin Harvick has a stout track record at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, especially in his time since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) in 2014. In his last 13 NASCAR Cup Series races at the 1.5-mile oval – all of which have come with SHR – Harvick has only one finish outside of the top-10. That lone result came in last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 when Harvick finished 16th after his No. 4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang slipped off turn two while leading and brushed the outside wall as a heavy mist made the track slick. In the 12 races prior, Harvick scored nine top-fives, three of which were wins while three others were second-place results.
TEXAS STATE
ridgwayrecord.com

Shamrocks win championships

The Johnsonburg Shamrocks Varsity defeated Dubois 13-12 and the JVs beat St. Marys 12-0 to capture CPYFL championships on Oct. 16. Read more on the teams and program in today's print edition.
JOHNSONBURG, PA
golfmagic.com

Richard Mansell hits SHOT OF THE YEAR contender to go low at Mallorca Golf Open

Richard Mansell hit one of the shots of the year during the second round of the Mallorca Golf Open, on his way to carding the low score of the day. Mansell was eight shots adrift from the overnight leader Jeff Winther at the beginning of Friday, but he got to work early on with two birdies on his opening two holes.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
NBC Sports

Jared Mees secures American Flat Track championship, David Fisher wins finale

Jared Mees finished second in the American Flat Track (AFT) Mission SuperTwins season finale on the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway and secured his sixth championship in dramatic fashion. Mees has now been victorious at the top level in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and now 2021, but he needed to hold off a determined charge by the two-time defending champ (2019, 2020) Briar Bauman in the final race.
MOTORSPORTS
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 6: Men’s Hockey Wins Icebreaker, Women’s Cross Country Wins New England Championship

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished... The Eagles placed 10th in the New England Championship this weekend. The Eagles had no top 20 individual finishers in the men’s 8K - sophomore Steven Jackson led the Eagles, coming in 24th place with a time of 25:22. BC had a pair of top 20 finishes in the sub varsity 8K: Will Purnell (9th place, 26:24) and Edward Tristine (13th place, 26:38).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Motorsport.com

Razgatlioglu focused on wins, not championship, in Argentina

Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu leads the standings by 24 points coming into the penultimate round of the campaign at the El Villicum circuit, with just the Indonesia season finale to follow. Should he conclude the Argentina weekend with an advantage in the standings of more than 62 points, Razgatlioglu would be...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Craig
The Pilot-Independent

Minnesota Lumberjacks win World Championship

The Minnesota Lumberjacks age 75 and older softball team won the World Championships in Las Vegas the week of Sept. 16. The team went undefeated and in its final three games beat Texas, Washington and California. Local players pictured with the trophy are (from left) Steve Baker, Jim Wheeler and Art Glidden from Bemidji, Rich Majcin from Laporte and Jon Thomsen of Park Rapids. Not pictured is Al Salverson of Erskine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Texas Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 from the 32nd position at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston#Tour Championship#Late Model Stock#Super Late Model Tour
Southlake Style

Southlake Hornets Win First Championship

The Southlake Hornets are the No. 1 senior softball team in its division this year. With its season running from March until September, the Southlake Hornets is a 65-plus team representing Southlake in the Metroplex Senior Citizens Softball Association. Co-founded last year by Larry Brunk and coach Perry Baptiste, the Southlake Hornets competed in 34 games this year, ending the season 29-5.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Speedway Digest

Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew Rider Jared Mees Wins Seventh Career Grand National Championship; Indian Motorcycle Privateer Davis Fisher Wins First Career SuperTwins Event at Charlotte Half-Mile

Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, earned its fifth consecutive American Flat Track (AFT) Manufacturer’s Championship, while its Wrecking Crew factory rider, Jared Mees, secured his seventh career Grand National Championship following the conclusion of the 2021 AFT season. In addition, Indian Motorcycle privateer Davis Fisher finished the 2021 season by reaching the top of the Charlotte Half-Mile podium – earning his first career AFT SuperTwins victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Texas Motor Speedway

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Team Battle Hard at Texas Motor Speedway. "I'm proud of the effort that everyone at Richard Childress Racing puts forth every week. Some days are harder than others and today was one of the hard ones for our No. 2 team, but we stuck together until the checkered flag. I was optimistic heading into the race, but from the get-go, the Crosley Furniture Chevrolet was twitchy on center exit and then built loose throughout. I didn't think our car needed a big swing, but once we tightened up the car significantly, I was able to charge into the corner and not lose as much ground on entry. Our Camaro was fast enough to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions never fell our way at the end. It's unfortunate but part of racing. The pit crew did a fantastic job all day and gained spots every stop which put us in better positions on the restarts. We have three races left in the 2021 season and our goal is to maximize every lap. I'm looking forward to Kansas Speedway next Saturday and putting today in the rearview mirror."
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Eagle-Tribune

Whirlaway masters team wins at Boston

The Whirlaway Racing Team did it again this week at the Boston Marathon. Led by Christin Doneski, who won the 50-54 age group in impressive fashion, Whirlaway’s women won the masters title for the seventh time since 2002, having last won it in 2018. Doneski, of Hopkinton, N.H., was timed...
BOSTON, MA
92.9 The Game

Epic finish for Creekside's Davion Brown to win South Metro XC championship

On Wednesday, the Westlake Lions hosted the South Metro Classic championships cross country meet, featuring several teams from around the Atlanta metro area. The girls would get the event going and Westlake’s Alexis Arnett, racing in her final meet on the course, would make sure her last time running there would be done so in a dominating fashion. After running in pack with a couple runners early on in the run, Arnett would create separation that no other runner could overcome as Arnett would finish in a time of 14:15 and over 50 seconds head of the second place finisher. The Lions would also win the overall girls side of the championship. After her win, Arnett said winning the meet on her final run on the home course, “was really special. I haven’t had a full season since ninth grade so coming back and doing what I needed to do to help defend our title was very important for me,” Arnett said.
SPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy