Local women win Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two local women took top honors at Sunday’s Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon.

The winner of the full marathon was Sakiko Minagawa, who is from Westerville and works as a registered dietitian at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She won with a time of 2:41:12.

Molly Bookmyer of Columbus won the half-marathon with a time of 1:12:29.

The men’s winners were: Kristoffer Mugrage of Alamosa, Colorado, in the full marathon with a time of 2:17:05; and James Ngandu of Kenya in the half-marathon at 1:03:45.

Marathon Wheelchair winner was Chad Johnson of Corydon, IN, at 2:06:03. (No women entered the 2021 wheelchair event, according to a spokesperson).

More than 8,000 athletes from across the United States and around the world are believed to have raced.

Fun Marathon Facts:

100,000 White Castle cups of water were on hand to quench thirst; plus

100,000-plus cups of Lemon-Lime Gatorade;

70,000 bananas; 5,000 apples; 16,500 bottles of water; 7,000 peanut butter sandwich cracker 6-packs;

7,000 packets of string cheese; 22,000 Haribo Halloween gummy snack packs; 7,000 cartons of chocolate milk; 7,000 bagels; and 12,000 Frito-Lay chips;

500-plus portable bathrooms;

3,000 Clif Shot energy gels to refuel .

