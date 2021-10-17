Local women win Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two local women took top honors at Sunday’s Nationwide Children’s Columbus Marathon.
The winner of the full marathon was Sakiko Minagawa, who is from Westerville and works as a registered dietitian at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. She won with a time of 2:41:12.
Molly Bookmyer of Columbus won the half-marathon with a time of 1:12:29.
The men’s winners were: Kristoffer Mugrage of Alamosa, Colorado, in the full marathon with a time of 2:17:05; and James Ngandu of Kenya in the half-marathon at 1:03:45.
Marathon Wheelchair winner was Chad Johnson of Corydon, IN, at 2:06:03. (No women entered the 2021 wheelchair event, according to a spokesperson).
More than 8,000 athletes from across the United States and around the world are believed to have raced.
Fun Marathon Facts:
- 100,000 White Castle cups of water were on hand to quench thirst; plus
- 100,000-plus cups of Lemon-Lime Gatorade;
- 70,000 bananas; 5,000 apples; 16,500 bottles of water; 7,000 peanut butter sandwich cracker 6-packs;
- 7,000 packets of string cheese; 22,000 Haribo Halloween gummy snack packs; 7,000 cartons of chocolate milk; 7,000 bagels; and 12,000 Frito-Lay chips;
- 500-plus portable bathrooms;
- 3,000 Clif Shot energy gels to refuel .
