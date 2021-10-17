Pistons' Saddiq Bey: Questionable for opener

Because there’s no vaccine for sprained ankles, Dwane Casey didn’t get all the answers he hoped to mine from training camp and the Pistons preseason. He liked the competitive spirit he saw daily from a team that took its lumps last season and returns as one of the youngest among the NBA’s 30 teams. He liked the ball movement and the potential shown to be an improved 3-point shooting team over last season. He liked the way the Pistons got up and down the floor at times over their four preseason games.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO