Pistons' Saddiq Bey: Questionable for opener

With his team set to open the season Wednesday night against the Bulls, Pistons GM Troy Weaver was running through a list of players who impressed him in training camp. He said Josh Jackson "had a tremendous camp." He said Frank Jackson "really stepped up" and Killian Hayes has "improved."
The Detroit Pistons hosted their annual open practice today at Little Caesars Arena. Well, actually it was last held in 2019, as last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic. The crowd was excited to be back in the building, and the energy was felt by the fans who attended...
Cade Cunningham has yet to suit up with the Detroit Pistons in the preseason but teammate Saddiq Bey doesn’t believe his absence is a big setback for the team. Cunningham turned his ankle in practice last week and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but is progressing toward a return to the court.
Instead of spending a beautiful Saturday in October outside, I went to Little Caesars Arena for the Pistons open practice. It is hard to make any clear evaluations from an hour and a half practice and team scrimmage, there were a few interesting things to me. Practice started out with...
The Detroit Pistons can’t afford much in the way of injuries, seeing as how they’re already dealing with an ankle injury to No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham. Unfortunately, they’re having to go through just that. Small forward Saddiq Bey suffered an ankle injury during tonight’s exhibition game against...
Because there’s no vaccine for sprained ankles, Dwane Casey didn’t get all the answers he hoped to mine from training camp and the Pistons preseason. He liked the competitive spirit he saw daily from a team that took its lumps last season and returns as one of the youngest among the NBA’s 30 teams. He liked the ball movement and the potential shown to be an improved 3-point shooting team over last season. He liked the way the Pistons got up and down the floor at times over their four preseason games.
As a rookie, Saddiq Bey delivered as expectedfor the Detroit Pistons. The No. 19 overall pick was regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2020 draft after knocking down 41.8% of his 3-point attempts at Villanova, including 45.1% as a sophomore. That was also his ticket to success last year, hitting 38% of his 3-pointers to earn an first-team All-Rookie berth.
There is no shortage of players Detroit Pistons fans are emotionally, some would say spiritually, invested in. There is No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, of course, who has yet to make his Pistons debut. There is the conundrum of Killian Hayes and his lack of offense. Heck, there is even a cult of personality around second-round pick Luka Garza.
Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
Steph Curry put on a show in the Warriors' first home game of the season at the Chase Center. Curry scored an incredible 45 points, while also dishing out 10 assists as the Warriors defeated the LA Clippers in a narrow game. Curry made two clutch three-pointers and made his free throws to help the Warriors win 115-113.
The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
The NBA season is back and for better or worse that means it’s time for ESPN’s Mike Wilbon to weigh in on what each team needs to do to get better in his eyes. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Wilbon believes one player is the key for them. On Thursday’s...
Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 2021-22 NBA season has gotten off to a rough start, and midway through their second game, it isn’t getting any easier. During the Lakers’ second game against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were seen getting into a heated exchange on the bench during a timeout.
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
The Golden State Warriors are back in the hunt this season. With the imminent return of Klay Thompson, and them bringing some new stars, the Warriors are looking to get back into the championship hunt. With Steph Curry back in good form, the Warriors will be looking to return to...
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season opened in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, as the team dropped a 121-114 decision to the Golden State Warriors. It was a rough debut for Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook. After the game, superstar Anthony Davis revealed his strong message to the former MVP. “We want...
