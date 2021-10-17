CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Saddiq Bey: Questionable for opener

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bey (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls,...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Garza, Bey and bench shine at open practice

The Detroit Pistons hosted their annual open practice today at Little Caesars Arena. Well, actually it was last held in 2019, as last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic. The crowd was excited to be back in the building, and the energy was felt by the fans who attended...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Saddiq Bey doesn't believe loss of Cade Cunningham is a setback

Cade Cunningham has yet to suit up with the Detroit Pistons in the preseason but teammate Saddiq Bey doesn’t believe his absence is a big setback for the team. Cunningham turned his ankle in practice last week and has been unable to fully participate in training camp. He missed the Pistons’ preseason opener on Wednesday versus the San Antonio Spurs but is progressing toward a return to the court.
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Thoughts and observations from the Pistons’ open practice

Instead of spending a beautiful Saturday in October outside, I went to Little Caesars Arena for the Pistons open practice. It is hard to make any clear evaluations from an hour and a half practice and team scrimmage, there were a few interesting things to me. Practice started out with...
NBA
Preseason left Pistons with not every question answered, but Casey sees a ‘play hard’ identity emerging

Because there’s no vaccine for sprained ankles, Dwane Casey didn’t get all the answers he hoped to mine from training camp and the Pistons preseason. He liked the competitive spirit he saw daily from a team that took its lumps last season and returns as one of the youngest among the NBA’s 30 teams. He liked the ball movement and the potential shown to be an improved 3-point shooting team over last season. He liked the way the Pistons got up and down the floor at times over their four preseason games.
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey already looks different compared to his rookie season

As a rookie, Saddiq Bey delivered as expectedfor the Detroit Pistons. The No. 19 overall pick was regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2020 draft after knocking down 41.8% of his 3-point attempts at Villanova, including 45.1% as a sophomore. That was also his ticket to success last year, hitting 38% of his 3-pointers to earn an first-team All-Rookie berth.
NBA
chatsports.com

Saddiq Bey emerges as most intriguing Piston in new season

There is no shortage of players Detroit Pistons fans are emotionally, some would say spiritually, invested in. There is No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, of course, who has yet to make his Pistons debut. There is the conundrum of Killian Hayes and his lack of offense. Heck, there is even a cult of personality around second-round pick Luka Garza.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
