Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Available during season opener

It might be a few games before we see second-year Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard on the court again, and when we do he might be a masked man. After getting clipped in the face by Orlando Magic wing Iggy Brazdeikas, the Oregon product excited the game, and did not return for the second half of action in the Celtics’ third game of their 2021-22 preseason schedule. After the contest ended in a narrow loss for Boston with mostly camp invitees on the floor, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka revealed the extend of Payton’s facial impact.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO