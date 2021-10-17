Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Available during season opener

This time around, the Celtics came up on the losing end of a close one as the Orlando Magic hit a game winner just before the final buzzer. The Celtics were already playing with most of their main guys out and then had to play without Payton Pritchard for the second half.
It might be a few games before we see second-year Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard on the court again, and when we do he might be a masked man. After getting clipped in the face by Orlando Magic wing Iggy Brazdeikas, the Oregon product excited the game, and did not return for the second half of action in the Celtics’ third game of their 2021-22 preseason schedule. After the contest ended in a narrow loss for Boston with mostly camp invitees on the floor, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka revealed the extend of Payton’s facial impact.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A former NBA player was one of two visitors accused last week in Hawaii of uploading fake COVID-19 test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal. Kauai police said 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and 33-year-old Raven Randle were arrested after they flew into Lihue Airport on a...
The NBA season is back and for better or worse that means it’s time for ESPN’s Mike Wilbon to weigh in on what each team needs to do to get better in his eyes. For the Los Angeles Lakers, Wilbon believes one player is the key for them. On Thursday’s...
Things don’t seem to be going well in Lakers land this season. Los Angeles opened the 2021-22 regular season with a loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers returned to the floor on Friday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers trail the Suns, 57-44, at halftime, but...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Sure enough, the situation raised concerns on whether he’ll be ready for the start of their season on October 20th. Fortunately, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka quickly erased the worries of the fans and confirmed that Brown is well...
Michael Jordan was one of the most fearsome competitors of all time and is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players ever. It would be a safe bet to assume that the six-time NBA champion would fear nobody, but there is one man on that list in the form of a British golfer and Arsenal fan, Ian Poulter.
Anthony Davis is known as one of the most versatile big men in the game, being able to do a little bit of everything on the court. He is a two-way force, and there's no doubt that he's a top-tier player. When playing against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis had...
The Ben Simmons saga took another turn on Tuesday when the Australian player refused to participate in some defensive drills with the rest of the team. His refusal led Doc Rivers to throw him out of practice and send the player home. This situation has sparked many rumors and speculation...
The NBA is back, and we saw a lot of stars in attendance to watch their favorite teams. Tony Parker and Formula 1 talents Charles LeClerc and Pierre Gasly watched the Milwaukee Bucks while Floyd Mayweather, Justin Bieber, and Usher watched the Los Angeles Lakers. After a magical 2020/21 season,...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons look to be moving in the right direction when it comes to mending at least a working relationship. Things will likely never be the same, as no one can take back what has been said, but they can work toward being cordial so that they can focus on the court.
I haven’t written for the site in a while. I’ve certainly never written anything this emotional. But leaving the Nets game Friday night, I had so much to say. For the first time in my life, I need a break from this team. I’ve seen dark times with the Philadelphia...
It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
With the ongoing Ben Simmons saga and more players expected to leave their current franchises, it seems like we're set to see a lot more movement around the league in the future. Simmons looks like the next big name to change teams. Plus, other stars like the controversial Kyrie Irving,...
In lieu of all the drama that transpired in the Lakers beatdown by the Phoenix Suns last night at Staples Center, a fan captured an exchange between LeBron James and opponent Cameron Payne during the game. Frustration seemed to be building as the Lakers feel into a deeper hole as...
Comments / 0