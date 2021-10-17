CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Available during season opener

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Pritchard (nose) will be available at New York on Wednesday,...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Despite an unlucky hit vs. Orlando, Boston's Payton Pritchard off to a good start in his second season

It might be a few games before we see second-year Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard on the court again, and when we do he might be a masked man. After getting clipped in the face by Orlando Magic wing Iggy Brazdeikas, the Oregon product excited the game, and did not return for the second half of action in the Celtics’ third game of their 2021-22 preseason schedule. After the contest ended in a narrow loss for Boston with mostly camp invitees on the floor, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka revealed the extend of Payton’s facial impact.
Payton Pritchard
Brian Robb
Boston Celtics
