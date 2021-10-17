David Ortiz says Barry Bonds is the GOAT, deserves to be in Hall of Fame

The clock is ticking on Barry Bonds to make Baseball’s Hall of Fame and he’s getting some support from another fellow slugger.

Red Sox legend David Ortiz recently told TMZ Sports that baseball’s home run king is the sport’s GOAT when asked if Bonds will get into Cooperstown next year, his final year of eligibility.

“Hopefully, he’s the best player of all time,” Ortiz said.

There is no denying Bonds’ résumé. The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates legend holds the home run record of 762 and has 514 stolen bases, two batting titles, seven MVPs and eight Gold Gloves.

But Bonds’ legacy is tainted by performance-enhancing drugs and his link to BALCO, which was a lab that supplied PEDs to professional athletes.

Ortiz has also been linked to PED use when his name was leaked in 2009 as one of the 104 players who tested positive in 2003 when MLB and MLBPA agreed to anonymous testing to discover how widespread PED use was in baseball.

Ortiz will be on the ballot for the first time next year while Bonds will be entering his 10th and final year of eligibility.

Bonds received 61.8% of the vote last year, still well behind the 75% minimum needed to get in.