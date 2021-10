Pardon a little baseball analysis here, but keep an eye on Atlanta’s Kyle Wright during the World Series. I say that partly because Wright is from Huntsville, Ala., and we like to see our own do well. But I say it also because, with Braves ace Charlie Morton out for the Series, at least a couple guys on the staff are going to get more work than previously expected.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO