Mobile County schools will no longer play football games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium after a shooting there eight days ago, the spokeswoman for the system told AL.com today. “Mobile County Public Schools is investigating all of the details of last week’s shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and are willing to make whatever changes are necessary to improve our security plans,” Communications Director Rena Philips said in an email. “The first big change we are making is that we will no longer play football at Ladd, nor hold our graduation ceremonies there.”

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO