FIFA No Longer Wants the License to be Exclusively Held by One Party

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Sports has been dominating that football sim space with its annual FIFA games for a long, long time now, but that could see some significant changes in the near future. Earlier this month, the company publicly said that it was considering changing the name of its FIFA series, with a...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Collider

EA May Rebrand 'FIFA' Games With License Renewal in Question

After more than two dozen games under the FIFA brand, EA might part ways with FIFA and rebrand the premium football franchise. The partnership between FIFA, the world governing body of football, and EA first started with the launch of FIFA International Soccer back in 1993. The franchise has enjoyed a virtual monopoly over football games in terms of the official license and has become the go-to premium football game for all fans, making it the highest-selling sports video game franchise.
Fudzilla

FIFA wants EA to pay double for game rights

EA is considering renaming its most popular video game brand after FIFA has starting demanding more than double for the cost of licensing. The New York Times reports that the current ten year deal between EA and FIFA comes to an end next year, and the two are, at the time of writing, trying to nail down the details of what the new deal will entail.
gamingbolt.com

What Is Going On With EA and FIFA? Can EA’s FIFA Games Survive If They Lose The FIFA License?

One of the most popular gaming franchises of all time is EA Sports’ FIFA series of association football (which North Americans like to call “soccer”) games. Now EA’s biggest moneymaker, the FIFA series has had an immense impact on the direction of the company, and really, on the direction of the industry, as well as ripple effects that have been felt beyond just video games as well. FIFA earns over a billion dollars a year from just one mode alone – Ultimate Team. FIFA is one of the top highest grossing video game franchises of all time. FIFA‘s reach is immense, and it routinely tops the charts on every system and in every market it hits. FIFA, the game, has singularly propelled the equity of FIFA, the governing body for association football globally, and has turned that organization into a household name, where otherwise, the average person might not really have known off them off the top of their heads. Indeed, EA Sports’ games, FIFA, the body, and the sport itself, have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship, where each benefits from the others, and each in turn boosts the others.
geekculture.co

FIFA Expects EA To Pay US$1 Billion For Licensing Rights

With the undoubted success of the FIFA franchise every single year, it is easy to see why Electronic Arts consider the sports series a jewel in its crown. With FIFA 22 recently launched, nothing seems to be able to stop this juggernaut from powering ahead. Unless, of course, the actual organisation of FIFA has something to say about it, with a dispute with EA coming to light.
segmentnext.com

FIFA Reportedly Doubling Its License Fee For EA

It turns out that the reason publisher Electronic Arts (EA) will be renaming (or rebranding) its FIFA franchise is because the real-world FIFA governing body wants to double its licensing fee. According to a report by The New York Times earlier today, EA and FIFA have been negotiating a contract...
totalgamingnetwork.com

FIFA Wants to Charge EA $1 Billion Every Four Years for License

This might give us a reason why EA is considering changing the name. Recently, EA revealed that they have been considering ditching the "FIFA" name from its annual soccer video game franchise. There were some definite questions raised as to why EA would even consider doing such a thing since FIFA is a hugely recognizable name.
Pocket-lint.com

FIFA releases statement hitting back at EA Sports - and suggests it's open to ending licensing exclusivity

(Pocket-lint) - FIFA has suggested it's open to working with new video games companies, as tension mounts with EA Sports regarding future licensing agreements. EA recently published a forward-looking press release celebrating FIFA 22 that included the surprise admission that it was considering renaming the long-running series, which was followed by reports that talks with the sport's governing body had stalled.
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Rulebreakers Predictions: 5 Players We Want

The time is almost here for a fan-favorite promotion to be released in the FIFA 22 cycle. Rulebreakers change gameplay and style with cards you normally will not see. As introduced in FIFA 21, the Rulebreakers promotion allowed for EA to get creative and release cards that have some of their weakest attributes become their strengths.
techraptor.net

FIFA Games Licenses Expanding to More Developers

FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) is a non-profit organization that serves as the governing agency for soccer in most of the world. Naturally, it also handles various licensing arrangements, one of which is for video games. Unsurprisingly, the FIFA games have proven to be incredibly popular. FIFA 21, for...
dexerto.com

FIFA crush EA’s hopes of future exclusivity with major statement

Just weeks after the release of FIFA 22, EA could be losing their long-standing license following a statement from FIFA. The future of the FIFA gaming franchise is now on uneven ground. With a multi-decade partnership that saw billions of dollars generated in revenue, it seems that FIFA is finally...
DBLTAP

Umtiti FIFA 22: How to Complete the Ones to Watch SBC

Umtiti FIFA 22 Ones to Watch SBC went live on Oct. 11, focusing on collecting players from several different parts of the game. As we've explained in previous articles covering "Ones to Watch" (OTW), it is the first promotion of a new cycle of FIFA. Typically, those featured under this category have moved clubs during the most recent summer transfer window. This is the case with Samuel Umtiti, now the centerback for the La Liga club in Barcelona. He also plays on the France national team.
hypebeast.com

FIFA to End Exclusive Partnership With EA Sports

As talks of renewing their partnership have turned sour, FIFA is now planning on ending its long-standing exclusive partnership with Electronic Arts. In a statement issued by the organization, FIFA says that it is reassessing its approach to esports and the gaming industry, hoping to look beyond just EA Sports in order to broaden its horizons and give football fans more specialized experiences. “Gaming and eSports are the fastest-growing media verticals on the planet, with new and diverse types of games launching continuously,” it wrote. “It is therefore of crucial importance for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximise all future opportunities for football and gaming fans.”
inputmag.com

FIFA reportedly wants to charge EA big money for the name

Last week, gaming giant EA announced that it's considering changing the name of their FIFA series, which is one of the biggest sports games on the planet. Understandably, this raised a lot of eyebrows for industry observers, but we have a hint as to why EA is considering such a big shift: FIFA wants to see more green.
SVG

Why FIFA Wants $1 Billion From EA

Days after news broke that EA Sports have filed for a new trademark (via Polygon), presumably regarding a new name for its leading sports franchise "FIFA," fans now have information as to why. According to a new report from the New York Times, FIFA — the international governing body of football (a.k.a. soccer) — wants EA to pay a fee of $1 billion in exchange for its official licensing for every four year cycle, which may have finally ended the years-long partnership.
gamepressure.com

Not Only EA Sports - FIFA Wants Games From Other Publishers

FIFA believes that the future of football games and esports should not lay in the hands of a single publisher. Recent reports have suggested that the possible renaming of the FIFA series is due to the title's ambitious plans. This unofficial information seems to be confirmed by a statement published on the official website of FIFA. According to it "the future of gaming and esports for football entities must include more than one party controlling and using" the brand rights.
cgmagonline.com

FIFA Wants to Diversify with New Video Game Companies

FIFA released a statement about future plans in gaming and eSports, leaving EA Sports quite troubled. Yellow cards and red cards are being flashed back and forth. The biggest and most well-known association of football (soccer), FIFA, recently announced it wants to change and challenge the status quo of where they currently are in the gaming realm and the eSports scene. The latest release on October 15 highlighted their interest in exploring more possibilities and opportunities with many new companies. Of course, many gamers know EA and EA Sports have prominently led the way in creating sports video games.
wtaq.com

Olympics-IOC wants wider consultation with FIFA over World Cup plans

ATHENS (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee wants to have more discussions over controversial plans by the world soccer body FIFA to hold the World Cup every two years instead of every four, it said on Saturday. FIFA’s proposals are set to be voted on in December by the 211...
gamingbolt.com

World Soccer Talk

FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20

Geneva (AFP) – FIFA will try to find a consensus on controversial plans to stage the World Cup every two years, in time for a December 20 summit, its president Gianni Infantino said Wednesday. The head of world football’s governing body said there had been heated discussions and sharply contrasting...
