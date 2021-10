Elden Ring is an upcoming third-person fantasy role-playing game from FromSoftware. The developer is known for its Dark Souls series, and with this game, the team wants to push the boundaries of the genre it helped shape. From what we know, Elden Ring is set in an open-world environment where you go from city to village — and even some dank caves — to get to the bottom of mysterious events happening through the land. You can also hop on a horse to make the journey between areas less taxing. Lastly, the combat is just as challenging as Dark Souls III.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO