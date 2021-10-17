CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Sumiko Inaba elated after Bellator 268 submission win: 'That was great'

By Simon Samano, Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

PHOENIX – The moment Sumiko Inaba secured a submission win Saturday at Bellator 268, she got up off the mat and yelled at the top of her lungs while pounding her chest. She was elated with her performance.

That energy continued when Inaba took her seat for her post-fight news conference after a second-round arm-triangle submission of Randi Field in their flyweight bout on the prelims.

“Oh my gosh, so much fun with the crowd,” Inaba said backstage at Footprint Center. “You forget the energy that’s in there, but oh man, it comes back fast. That was great.”

Inaba, 30, might not appear menacing at first glance, but as she showed against Field, she lives up to her “Lady Samurai” nickname when she’s in the cage.

“I don’t know. Once that referee (says) ‘are you ready,’ I’m like, ‘Yup, I’m ready,’ and it flips right there,” Inaba said. “That’s when I know ‘Lady Samurai’ comes out. I’m Sumiko now, and ‘Lady Samurai’ is in the cage for sure.”

The way the fight played out Saturday surprised Inaba a little, but she’s not complaining.

“I was ready for her standup. I know she was feisty and tough, which she was, man. She came for a fight,” Inaba said. “But we went to the ground. I was not expecting her to go for my legs. But that’s fine. It was a cool scramble there, got to the head-in-arm (triangle choke). It was exciting to get a submission win.”

Inaba, a native of Hawaii, is unbeaten in her three professional fights with Bellator all by way of stoppage – two TKOs and a submission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrqWn_0cU2u4LB00

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Former Wrestling Star Arrested Earlier This Week

It’s an unfortunate mistake. Wrestlers are a unique group of people as they are TV stars who are supposed to make you believe that they are larger than life characters who are being their real selves. That is one heck of a trick to pull off, but ultimately they are still people once the cameras stop rolling. That means they are going to make mistakes, which was the case with a former wrestling star.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Ronda Rousey Announces Major Personal News

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey can officially add “mother” to her incredible résumé. On Monday night, she announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram. Rousey posted a picture of her daughter’s hand on her social media account. Her post also included her daughter’s name, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Travis Browne, Rousey’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

These Three Former WWE Stars Have Landed New Gigs

You have to do something else. Wrestlers are like normal people in that at some point, their careers are going to end. What makes things a little bit different though is the fact that wrestlers are often going to be retiring from the ring far before they are moving into traditional retirement years. They need something else to do and now several former WWE stars seem to have found at least a temporary something.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing WWE Star Teases New Character And Heel Turn

A change of pace? With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be hard for a wrestler to find a way to stand out. There are only so many ways to do so and a lot of them have been done to death already. Some of them are a little more interesting than others though and we might be seeing one of the classics being dusted off as a way to drum up some fresh interest.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
WWE
Fightful

Former WWE Superstar Ryan Sakoda Passes Away At 46

The wrestling world lost another one of its Brethren today as Ryan Sakoda passed away at the age of 46 years old. A part of WWE ruthless aggression era, Ryan Sakoda is best known for being one of Tajiri’s Yakuza-style henchmen. This pairing was known as Kyo Dai, and he was paired with Jimmy Wang Yang who at the time was known as Akio.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Lacey Evans Issues Warning To WWE Roster After Giving Birth

Lacey Evans just celebrated the birth of her second child this week, but she’s already gearing up for her comeback. Evans was set for a RAW Women’s Title run prior to her forced hiatus from the ring. Baby #2 is here and just fine. Now Evans is issuing a warning to everyone who will be waiting for her to come back.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Undertaker On Possibly Coaching His Daughter To Become A WWE Superstar

WWE legend The Undertaker recently appeared on ET Online to discuss the new Netflix interactive film, Escape The Undertaker, which stars himself and WWE Champion Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. When asked about his 9-year-old daughter Kaia possibly becoming a WWE Superstar in the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Field
wrestlinginc.com

Edge Calls AEW Stars For Help To Deal With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge referenced AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aka FTR, during a backstage segment on this week’s SmackDown. After Seth Rollins invaded the Copeland residence, a frantic Edge could be seen calling his wife Beth Phoenix and asking her to go to her sister’s place instead of returning home from grocery shopping. Edge said he had sought help from “Daniel and David” who were en route to their home to deal with Rollins. This was a reference to FTR; David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Reportedly Returning To Wrestling Later This Week

She’s not done yet. There are a lot of wrestlers around the world and in today’s environment, it is nearly impossible to not see everyone at some point. This can work in both good or bad ways, as fans can see and remember a lot of things that are said and done. Now a wrestler with some controversy in her past is getting another chance ni the business.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Status For AEW Dynamite Tonight

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE and the pro wrestling world was shocked. Even those outside of the pro wrestling bubble took notice when Vince McMahon’s company released such a huge star. There are a lot of rumors about Bray Wyatt right now, but we can confirm one of those is not legitimate.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Post WWE Name Revealed

Bray Wyatt was one of the most captivating performers in WWE during and even before the pandemic. After WWE released Wyatt from his contract in July, the wrestler immediately began plans for life post-McMahon. Bray took to social media with a series of cryptic tweets that fans everywhere have been...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Drew McIntyre Getting Busted Open During RAW

Last night’s WWE RAW main event saw Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E team up to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The bout ended after McIntyre and Big E were counted out following a brawl between the partners at ringside. McIntyre was busted open above his eye...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Suspends Brock Lesnar Indefinitely After Chaotic SmackDown Brawl

Tonight is the start of a brand new era on SmackDown, and it kicked off with the reigning Universal Champion Roman Reigns. accompanied by Paul Heyman. Reigns didn't take long to address what happened at Crown Jewel. "You holding that title for me, or for Brock? Because when I put my hand out, you did the right thing with the mic, but last night I put my hand out and you just throw the title in the ring," Reigns said. "Should we work on this? This is how it's done. Afterward, he said, "awww, pretty easy right?"
WWE
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy