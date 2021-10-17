CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSP: Several people injured following car crash in El Paso County caused by DUI driver

By Paige Weeks
 6 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Several people are recovering from serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash on I-25 that authorities say was caused by a DUI driver.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), at approximately 3:26 a.m., troopers were notified of a two-vehicle injury crash that happened on I-25 near milepost 162 in El Paso County.

Callers reported that a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-25.

Multiple people hospitalized trying to avoid wrong-way driver on I-25

Based on statements the suspect made and evidence found in his vehicle, a Subaru Impreza, troopers and officers learned the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

The wrong-way driver, a Colorado Springs man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver and seven passengers in the second vehicle, an Acura MDX, were all transported to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries.

All of the occupants of the Acura were from the Denver area.

The on-scene investigation showed that the Subaru collided head-on with the Acura in the #3 lane; the
left and right lanes were closed due to construction.

Northbound I-25 was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated.

Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office says Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed the photography director and wounded the director while filming near Santa Fe Thursday afternoon. Halyna Hutchins, 42-year-old photography director, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico hospital Thursday where she died due to her injuries. Deputies […]
