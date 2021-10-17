CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A Newcastle fan is “stable and responsive” in the hospital after...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Newcastle jump into battle for Spurs, Juventus target Icardi

Newcastle United are being linked with PSG striker Mauro Icardi. Calciomercato.com says Newcastle are eyeing up a potential move for the 28-year-old striker. The Magpies though could face fierce competition for the Argentine forward, with both Tottenham and Juventus also said to be interested. Icardi initially joined PSG on a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Newcastle-Tottenham temporarily halted due to medical emergency in crowd

Newcastle United's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday was temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency in the stands. Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, at the urging of nearby crowd members, alerted referee Andre Marriner of the situation in the 40th minute of the fixture. Teammate Eric Dier ran over to the Newcastle bench and indicated that a defibrillator was required for a supporter in the East Stand at St. James' Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle's match against Tottenham stopped as medics rush to assist stricken supporter in the crowd... after Sergio Reguilon had urged referee Andre Marriner to halt play and Eric Dier raced to the dugouts to collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham has been suspended following an incident involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Tottenham: match preview

A controversial new Saudi Arabian-led era dawns at Newcastle. The new owners had originally planned to have sacked Steve Bruce by now but instead the unloved manager survives to preside over his 1,000th game in club management. Bruce trusts it will result in Newcastle’s first win of the season but Tottenham hope to make him feel like the unwanted guest at what promises to be Tyneside’s biggest party for decades. “It’s exciting times ahead for this club,” said Bruce. “It’s a great thing for the club and for the city of Newcastle too.” And concerns about human rights? “That’s for politicians,” he said. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dier
punditarena.com

Newcastle vs Tottenham halted as medical assistance needed for fan

Emergency assistance was needed. The match between Newcastle and Tottenham was halted due to a medical emergency in the stands. Towards the end of the first half, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon could be seen informing the referee that something was not right with a fan in the stands, which led to the medical team at St. James’ Park being ushered on to the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Fabrice Muamba responds to fan incident during Newcastle vs Spurs

What happened was close to home for the former footballer. Fabrice Muamba has responded to an incident that occurred during Newcastle vs Spurs on Sunday, when a fan needed medical assistance during the game. Towards the end of the first half, play was halted after Sergio Reguilon brought the incident...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle fan 'stabilised' and in hospital after match against Tottenham was suspended due to medical emergency in the crowd - with Spurs stars Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier quick to inform referee and collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham had to be restarted after the game was suspended following a medical emergency involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped in the 40th minute after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Treatment#Medical Emergency#England#Medics#Uk#Newcastle Spurs#Ap#Tottenham#The Northeast Club
Telegraph

New regime, same old Newcastle as they lose at home to Spurs; while a fan collapses in stand

They came to celebrate. They came to see out a despised ownership with Mike Ashley finally gone, and welcome in a fabulously wealthy, if contentious, new one. They came in the belief that they have their club back and yet it all ended in a familiar, hollow performance as Newcastle slid to an ugly defeat against Tottenham. There were even boos at the end - which is quite something when there was supposed to be a carnival with the billionaires in town.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'Eric Dier take a bow... that is one of the worst own goals I have ever seen': Football fans go wild on social media after Spurs defender's comedy error against Newcastle

Eric Dier may have been jointly awarded Man of the Match alongside team-mate Sergio Reguilon after Tottenham's win over Newcastle but a comedy gaffe threatened to spoil his display at St James' Park. After 89 minutes, Tottenham looked to have the win secured with a comfortable 3-1 lead and Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Newcastle fan who required emergency medical treatment during Tottenham clash is ‘stable and responsive’, Magpies announce

Newcastle have announced that the fan who required emergency medical treatment during Sunday’s game against Tottenham is ‘stable and responsive’ in hospital. The top-flight clash at St James’ Park, which the hosts lost 3-2, was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as a medical emergency in the stands became apparent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Spurs spoil Newcastle’s Saudi party

Newcastle (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Newcastle’s new dawn under the ownership of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund got off to a disappointing start as Tottenham silenced St James’ Park with a 3-2 win on Sunday. The defeat leaves Newcastle still in the relegation zone without a Premier League win this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

PICTURED: The hero doctors who helped save a fellow Newcastle fan's life by giving him CPR while play was halted and worried players watched - and were then given a huge ovation by the rest of the 52,000 crowd

This is the moment hero doctor Tom Prichard was given a standing ovation by the St James' Park crowd after helping to save a Newcastle fan's life on Sunday afternoon. Newcastle's game against Tottenham was halted towards the end of the first half when a fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands, with players urging the referee to stop play, and Eric Dier rushing over to the dugout to get a defibrillator.
WORLD
Reuters

Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Harry Kane scored his first Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur overcame Newcastle United 3-2 at St James' Park on Sunday to prolong the hosts' winless run in a match that was briefly halted after a fan collapsed in the crowd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment on Sunday. It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Wilson's overhead kick earns Newcastle draw at Palace in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Callum Wilson’s goal from an overhead kick rescued a 1-1 draw for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but the team now under Saudi ownership remained without a Premier League win after nine games this season. Wilson's acrobatic effort in the 65th minute was his fourth goal of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy