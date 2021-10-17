Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

They came to celebrate. They came to see out a despised ownership with Mike Ashley finally gone, and welcome in a fabulously wealthy, if contentious, new one. They came in the belief that they have their club back and yet it all ended in a familiar, hollow performance as Newcastle slid to an ugly defeat against Tottenham. There were even boos at the end - which is quite something when there was supposed to be a carnival with the billionaires in town.

