The Chargers and Ravens will meet on Sunday as they remain two of the three 4-1 teams left in the AFC through five weeks. Both teams are coming off of comeback Week 5 games. The Chargers beat the Browns 47-42 after trailing by as much as 14, while the Ravens beat the Colts 31-25 in overtime after trailing 22-3 in the third quarter.

