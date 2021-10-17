CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer involved shooting in Estero

By Cashara Quinn
According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office, an officer involved shooting took place in Estero.

The suspect is a white male with a criminal background. He robbed a convenience store Saturday night, where the suspect had a knife visible. Another convenience store robbery took place Sunday morning and the suspect lunged at the clerk involved with a knife as well.

Once deputies come in contact with the suspect, he immediately attempts to attack them.

"Our deputies meet lethal force with lethal force," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Two of the officers involved are on administrative leave following the shooting.

"This county will have law and order, our residents will be safe,"said Sheriff Marceno.

