I don’t enjoy crapping all over a card. Who does that benefit? But this is a crap card. I’m sure some who read this regularly might disagree that I don’t enjoy saying that as I have crapped on a number of cards and will continue to do so in my obligation to be honest. After all, if there is a baseline of quality to these UFC cards that is considered average, then by definition some of these cards have to be below average. UFC Vegas 40 is unquestionably below average.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO