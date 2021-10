“Dune” day has arrived in North America. For many film enthusiasts, it is the most-awaited movie of 2021; for the industry, even in a year of unknowns, it is one of its most uncertain events. Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel vies with “No Time to Die” for most advance attention among October openings. A $50 million opening weekend would represent major success, but most estimates put it closer to $40 million or less. This month also saw “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million), “No Time to Die” ($55 million), and “Halloween Kills” ($49 million) — three...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO