The circle of life. You know the song. You know the movie. But did you know that this applies to the Columbus Blue Jackets too?. It’s no different this season. At the start of every new season, the Blue Jackets find themselves in a repeating pattern of activity where they’re written off by all of the hockey experts before the games even begin. Then the season starts and they are better than what was predicted. The same cycle happens over and over. It’s truly the circle of life for them.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO