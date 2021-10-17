CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars snap losing streak with win over Dolphins in London

By Michael David Smith
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the worst teams in the NFL played an ugly game in London today. In the end, the Jaguars came out on top. The Jaguars won 23-20 on a last-second field goal,...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

