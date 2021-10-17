CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Horrific act of animal cruelty’ – Suffolk SPCA seeks help find cat shooter

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

The Suffolk County SPCA is seeking the public's help in finding whoever shot and injured a cat.

They are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot the cat, named Abraham, on the East End.

He was shot with a pellet that lodged itself in its spine on October 11.

News 12’s Danielle Campbell spoke with SPCA Chief Roy Gross, who called the shooting a “horrific act of animal cruelty.”

Gross says officials have been knocking on doors in the area. They are unsure if the cat is feral, semi-feral or a house pet.

According to the SPCA, he was "found injured in the vicinity of Southfields Road and West Lane" in Aquebogue.

As far as Abraham is concerned, there is hope that the pellet can be removed from his spine, and he can make a full recovery.

The cat is currently being cared for by Strong Island Rescue. The SPCA is urging anyone with information to call 631-382-7722.

The Suffolk County SPCA are also looking for donations to go toward Abraham's medical bills.

