Syracuse, N.Y — Syracuse police have released virtually no information explaining how and why their officers shot to death a woman on Tipperary Hill on Wednesday morning. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the department will no longer release information when officers have killed someone and case is being investigated by the state. He said he wants to respect an Attorney General Office’s request that all media inquiries go through them.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO