Golf

Ex-Golf Pro Casey Martin’s Right Leg Amputated

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Ex-PGA tour heavy-hitter Casey Martin has had his right leg amputated due to issues stemming from a rare circulatory disease. Martin, who successfully sued the PGA Tour to use...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

