CLEVELAND, Ohio - Every great team goes through changes. The Gotta Watch The Tape crew is no different. On this week’s podcast we say goodbye to Ellis L. Williams, who is leaving cleveland.com for new adventures. To kick off the episode, Ellis joins Scott Patsko and Doug Lesmerises one last time to talk about their time together, creating the podcast and how far they’ve come over the last year.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO