South West Stagecoach strike called off after union talks

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA planned bus strike in the South West has been called off after "constructive discussions" with a trade union. Stagecoach South West said it had welcomed talks with the RMT. RMT said the strike action was being suspended to allow staff to consider a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

