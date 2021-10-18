CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Merced County

 5 days ago

Parts of Highway 140 are closed in Merced County after a truck hit and killed a bicylist on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 am near Lincoln Boulevard, just south of Livingston.

The California Highway Patrol found the victim lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word if the driver who struck the victim left the scene, or is cooperating with authorities.

Both lanes of Highway 140 are still shut down as officers continue to investigate.

It's unknown when roadways will open up.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

