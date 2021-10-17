CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans among more than 350 passengers who departed Kabul on evacuation flight Sunday

By Sonnet Swire, Alex Marquardt
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
One of the largest evacuation flights departed Kabul on Sunday with an unknown number of Americans on board and is on its way to Doha, a senior Qatari government official tells...

Related
Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
Air Force Moving to Confront China Threat

Like many senior officers who entered the military in the 1980s, I have lived through dramatic changes in warfighting focus in support of U.S. national security. At the beginning of my career, I was a fighter pilot focused on the deterrence and, if necessary, defeat of the Soviet military machine. Within a few years, the Berlin Wall had collapsed, the Cold War had ended and the United States had shifted its emphasis to the Middle East and desert warfare with Iraq. Then came Bosnia, Kosovo and, finally, 9/11 and a 20-year effort to counter terrorist organizations.
5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
Biden's top envoy in Afghanistan RESIGNS while the State Department launches an investigation into the chaotic withdrawal of American troops and the deadly Kabul evacuation

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan is stepping down following the chaotic American withdrawal from the country, the State Department said Monday. Zalmay Khalilzad will leave the post this week after more than three years on the job under both the Trump and Biden administrations. The State Department's inspector general...
CNN

CNN

