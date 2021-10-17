Americans among more than 350 passengers who departed Kabul on evacuation flight Sunday

Like many senior officers who entered the military in the 1980s, I have lived through dramatic changes in warfighting focus in support of U.S. national security. At the beginning of my career, I was a fighter pilot focused on the deterrence and, if necessary, defeat of the Soviet military machine. Within a few years, the Berlin Wall had collapsed, the Cold War had ended and the United States had shifted its emphasis to the Middle East and desert warfare with Iraq. Then came Bosnia, Kosovo and, finally, 9/11 and a 20-year effort to counter terrorist organizations.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 25 DAYS AGO