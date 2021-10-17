CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Co-conspirator of former Norfolk sheriff pleads guilty to bribery scheme

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Franklin, Tenn., man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud by paying bribes to secure medical services contracts for the Norfolk City Jail. According to court documents, Gerard Boyle, 66, admitted to engaging in a 13-year...

augustafreepress.com

