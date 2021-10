By: KDKA’s Briana Smith and Ross Guidotti PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One of the places hardest hit by the severe weather on Thursday night was Peters Township, Washington County. A tornado was confirmed, and the National Weather Service will be out there on Saturday to survey the damage. In the meantime, Peters Township residents are left with toppled trees, ruined roofs and wrecked wires. “We came out and saw all this destruction,” said Beverly Allridge. “It looks a mess.” Click here to look through our storm damage photo gallery. Allridge and Ben Costello live near Hill Place Road. They were watching television when...

