UPDATE: State Police ask for help in solving Grambling shooting

Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at a St. Landry Parish woman and her three children outside of their home. Detectives responded to the shooting on the evening of Monday, October 18, on Leger Drive in the Opelousas area. According to police, the victim and her three juvenile children arrived at their home and, while exiting their vehicle, the victim saw a vehicle drive down the road. The car then turned around and again passed in front of their home.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO