UPDATE: State Police ask for help in solving Grambling shooting

 12 days ago

Two local law enforcement officers to be posthumously honored

Two police officers who served in local departments will be among 21 officers honored posthumously next week during a Medal of Honor ceremony in Baton Rouge. The ceremony is being held by the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement on Thursday, November 4, at 1 p.m. at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. 21 law enforcement officers will be commemorated with the Medal of Honor, which was established by the Louisiana legislature in 1997 to recognize the service and ultimate sacrifice made by officers for the protection and safety of Louisiana citizens.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fifth juvenile who escaped Baton Rouge jail arrested in Houston

The fifth juvenile who escaped from a detention center on October 14 along with four other inmates has been arrested near Houston, Texas by U.S. Marshals. Baton Rouge Police say 18-year-old Malik Williams and 20-year-old Shameka Holloman, identified by media outlets as Williams' girlfriend, were located on October 28, two weeks after Williams escaped the jail.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Theft suspect arrested in Acadia Parish

An Iota man, who deputies say was wanted in theft and burglaries in Acadia Parish has been arrested. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say that on October 20, they arrested Tyler Wayne Oblanc, 27 of Iota in connection with thefts and burglaries in various areas of the parish.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Online threat prompts lockdowns at two schools in Acadiana

Two schools in Acadiana were placed on lock down due to an online threat. Police and school officials say neither schools were the intended targets of the threat. In Lafayette, The Lafayette Parish Schools System says that Lafayette High was on lock down Friday morning due to the threat. Officials say the lock down that was in place due to a threat on campus, has been lifted at Lafayette High School as of 10:00 a.m.
LIVONIA, LA
UPDATE: Suspect remains at large after pursuit that ended north of Rayne

Law enforcement have been unable to locate an Abbeville man who led officers on a pursuit across several parishes Thursday afternoon. Abbeville Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the driver, identified as Jamie Davis, was wanted for felony warrants in relation to a recent shooting in Abbeville. The driver failed to stop, then gained speed and fled, police say.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Man killed, two others injured in Sulphur crash

A Sulphur man is dead and two others injured following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday. Calcasieu Parish deputies say that on October 28, at around 11:30 a.m. they responded to a crash at the intersection of Johnny Jones Road and Arthur Vincent Road in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Lafayette woman killed in Tangipahoa Parish fatal crash

A Lafayette woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police say that Wednesday morning, just before 10:30 a.m., Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 near the interchange of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Nannette Briggs of Lafayette.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Two arrested, accused of shooting at woman and her three children

Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at a St. Landry Parish woman and her three children outside of their home. Detectives responded to the shooting on the evening of Monday, October 18, on Leger Drive in the Opelousas area. According to police, the victim and her three juvenile children arrived at their home and, while exiting their vehicle, the victim saw a vehicle drive down the road. The car then turned around and again passed in front of their home.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Rayne man arrested after hitting DOTD sub-contractors with vehicle

Rayne Police have arrested the man they say struck two DOTD sub-contractors who were working in the city on September 10, resulting in one's death. The crash occurred on Hwy 90 east near Gina Street, where police say 43-year-old Rusty Hollier left the travel lane and struck a Ford F250 truck lawfully parked on the shoulder. His vehicle also struck two DOTD sub-contractors, who were replacing rumble strips on the road.
RAYNE, LA
