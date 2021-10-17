CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill Milani: Empower employees with financial wellness education

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Organizations are seeking new ways to attract and retain employees during what some economists and human resource experts are calling "The Great Resignation." People are leaving their current jobs in record numbers in search of better compensation and a more flexible work/life...

augustafreepress.com

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Bankers join ABA Foundation for Get Smart About Credit campaign

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. This week, banks across Virginia and the Virginia Bankers Association are sharing tips on using credit wisely and saving for the unexpected, as well as information on careers in banking, via social media channels, in-branch handouts, in-person and virtual financial literacy lessons as part of the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Get Smart About Credit program.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Education Commissioner Criticizes UNH Vaccination Mandate for Employees

DURHAM – Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut criticized University of New Hampshire after it announced Friday a mandate for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. UNH President James Dean Jr. said that as a requirement of working on federal contracts, all employees on the Durham campus, including student employees, will have to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.
DURHAM, NH
accountingtoday.com

Leverage tax breaks to enhance employee well-being

Accounting professionals can advise clients, and take our own advice, when it comes to leveraging the Tax Code to enhance employee well-being. It has been quite stressful, to say the least, working from home for my consulting and education-related work. I have to fund my own lockdown costs. I did not receive any stipends or support for additional equipment, furniture, increased utility payments, food and personal effects needed to prepare for distance learning, conducting business in a completely virtual environment, and staying healthy and mentally sound during the lockdown. The university system I work for did not provide me with any equipment, and I ended up wearing down my cellphone as I used it as a second screen for virtual classes. The loss of school provided space for a change of scenery to grade and prepare lessons was a bit devastating. Luckily schools provide training for one’s mindset and mental health, and to convert courses to be taught virtually.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Financial education sits at the root of stronger equity

Underserved communities face barriers that exclude them from financial systems. A history of credit, wealth and health inequities have contributed to the underrepresentation of these communities in our credit economy. It’s made homeownership and the dream of entrepreneurship seemingly unattainable. Individuals from disadvantaged communities have ideas and aspirations that can...
EDUCATION
Colorado State
benefitspro.com

The shifting nature of employee benefits, wellness and PTO incentives

Over the past few years, the dynamics around how we think about employee benefits has taken a tonal shift and undergone a massive restructuring. Companies had already begun offering their employees even greater remote work options with flexibility, and with better perks and incentives that allow them to attract and retain top-tier talent.
ECONOMY
allongeorgia.com

EGRMC: Erin Seidl, Financial Analyst, Named Employee of the Month

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Erin Seidl as Employee of the Month:. Congratulations to Erin Seidl, financial analyst in our finance department, for being named EGRMC’s Employee of the Month! Erin has been employed at East Georgia Regional Medical Center since April of 2016. Here is an excerpt...
ECONOMY
Kokomo Perspective

FINANCIAL EDUCATION WORKSHOPS

PathStone is a non-profit housing counseling agency serving Delaware, Madison, Blackford, Randolph and Henry County. PathStone does free monthly workshops with the goal of helping the individual and families build their financial capacity. This month our topic will be:. Weatherization. Special Guest – Indiana Michigan Power. Get energy savings tips...
HENRY COUNTY, IN
businessjournaldaily.com

Mercy Health Expands Free Education Program for Employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Mercy Health is collaborating with Guild Education, an education and upskilling platform, to offer an innovative program that provides strategic career pathways and 115 academic program offerings, all free of charge to eligible employees of the health-care system. Mercy Health will pay 100% of all part-time and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CNBC

Ready Set Grow: America's Financial Education

During CNBC's digital town hall, Ready. Set. Grow America's Financial Education viewers had the opportunity to have their personal finance questions answered by Louis Barajas, a certified financial planner, the COO and partner at MGO Wealth Advisors, and a member of CNBC's Advisor Council.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ucbjournal.com

Ascend names Wells as associate financial advisor

TULLAHOMA – Ascend Federal Credit Union today announced the promotion of Joshua Wells to associate financial advisor on the Ascend Retirement and Investment Services wealth management team. In his new role, Wells will develop and execute wealth management and financial plans for members in the Manchester, McMinnville and Franklin County locations.
TULLAHOMA, TN
MySanAntonio

5 financial education tips for our grandparents

Without a doubt, one of the sectors of the Mexican population most affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the elderly. According to data from the financial coach , Coru, during the pandemic only 17% of this sector of the population was able to cover all of their basic needs thanks to the fact that they had a retirement plan and sufficient savings, the rest had to ask for help financially to relatives or apply for loans.
EDUCATION
aps.edu

October 2021 Employee Wellness Newsletter

Check out this list of wellness resources & new programs for APS employees! Plus, more fitness and nutrition trends in the news. One in eight women (13%) in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection through mammograms and basic, preventive lifestyle choices help lower a woman's risk. Mammograms are completely covered under APS Benefits. Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so. Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every 2 years, or can continue yearly screening.* Check your provider member portal for access and locations to schedule a mammogram.
MENTAL HEALTH
unomaha.edu

Equity in Higher Education Training Sessions Open to Employees

The Center for Faculty Excellence and STEM TRAIL Center will host three virtual labs for faculty and staff, led by the non-profit Equity Institute, to discuss concepts of equity, culture, and race on college campuses; Oct. 18. In an ever-changing, diverse world it can sometimes feel impossible to keep up...
OMAHA, NE
Payson Roundup

New financial advisor joins Wells Fargo team

Wells Fargo Senior Financial Advisor Scott Flake has announced he is bringing on John Collins as a new teammate in his practice. Flake’s practice has grown significantly over the last 15-plus years and he has been seeking a teammate to join him in his financial services operation for some time.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

15 Ways To Empower Your Employees

Managers are increasingly opting for a leadership style that empowers employees. Rather than just delegating tasks, they encourage their teams to be more independent in the workplace. Some benefits of this leadership style include increased growth, creativity, trust and overall satisfaction amongst employees. But how exactly can managers reap these...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Who Is Afraid Of Financial Education?

There is nothing like a crisis to illuminate the benefits of basic financial skills. A staggering number of households entered the pandemic unprepared to withstand any economic shock, let alone one of the magnitude of COVID-19. The consequences are reminiscent of the 2007–2008 US financial crisis when individuals were enticed to buy homes that exceeded their needs and finances, then found themselves struggling to pay mortgages they could not afford.
EDUCATION
Hr Morning

Employees are happy with your efforts to improve their well-being

Good news! While employees think it’s an employer’s responsibility to help them improve their overall well-being, they also think you’re doing a good job of it!. Specifically, 31% believe their employers’ efforts have increased since the start of the pandemic, and 60% believe they’ve stayed the same. That’s according to The 2021 Workplace Wellness Survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research.
ECONOMY
Madera Tribune

Educators, admins, employees lauded during ceremony

The Madera County Excellence in Education award ceremony honored employees, administrators, and teachers. The Thursday event was different from years past. With just 100 attendees, the ceremony was much more intimate, yet just as elegant. This year marked the 15th event sponsored by the Educational Employees Credit Union and the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA

