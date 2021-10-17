​Amie Engerbretson Stars in New Ski Film “Boot Over Brim”

Alyssa Gonzalez went from scholarship recipient to being a part of the four person team helping BIPOC women into the mountains. Alyssa Gonzalez photo. If you’ve ever seen a ski film, flipped through an outdoor company’s catalog, walked into a lodge at the base of a ski hill, or just not been the athletic white male archetype that the outdoor industry historically caters to, you know that it’s not easy to be anything but that. Just the baseline cost of becoming a skier alone provides its own barrier. Gear, lift tickets, avalanche certifications if you want to get in the backcountry, and so on - they all add up quick. But suppose you’ve passed each financial barrier to the sport and you’re still met with the assertion that somehow because you are not that archetype, so you don’t belong here. These are the barriers that organizations like Women of Winter are trying to help break down by offering snowsports scholarships to BIPOC women. When Alyssa Gonzales received one of these scholarships to complete her PSIA-AASI Level I snowsports instructor course last winter, it catalyzed a change in the way she experienced the mountains altogether. Now, as the Head of Communications and DEI for Women of Winter, Gonzales is seeking to provide the same feeling of belonging in the outdoors to other women. We sat down to chat with Alyssa about her experience as a scholarship recipient and how the course shifted her path to the mountains.

