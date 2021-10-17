CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Washington: First half discussion

By John Dixon
Arrowhead Pride
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the NFL’s Week 6, the Kansas...

www.arrowheadpride.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs announce trio of roster moves on Saturday

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a trio of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 7 soiree with the Tennessee Titans. In an expected move, the Chiefs placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Andy Reid confirmed that Fortson had successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The Chiefs didn’t make a corresponding move to sign a player to the 53-man roster. They still have three tight ends on the roster and are likely keeping the roster spot open to later return a player from injured reserve or activate Kyle Long from the Reserve/PUP list.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Anthony Hitchens is out of practice Wednesday due to ‘triceps contusion’

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens will not practice Wednesday due to what the team is calling a “triceps contusion,” an injury he suffered during the team’s 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team. It is worth noting that the team and initial reports said that Hitchens injured his elbow.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs Game Sunday: Chiefs vs Washington odds and prediction for NFL Week 6 game

Every year, the K.C. Chiefs will play through a different division from the opposing conference and this year the NFC East is on tap. For everyone in the AFC West, that’s good news considering how average the teams in the NFC East has been in the last couple years and no one is really standing out all that strong this season—and that comes after the Washington Football Team won the division with a losing record in 2020.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Washington vs. Chiefs preview: Prepping for a Super Bowl contender

The Washington Football Team is back at home for Week 6 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, presented by presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team. GAME INFORMATION. Date: Oct. 17.
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs Wire Podcast: In need of a bounce-back win vs. Washington

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 6 matchup with the Washington Football Team. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ poor defensive performance in home loss to the Bills last week. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares his thoughts on the team’s rocky start and growing chemistry with Josh Gordon during his weekly press conference. Lastly, Washington Wire managing editor Bryan Manning fills us in on the Washington Football Team’s game plan heading into Sunday’s matchup in D.C. at FedEx Field.
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs vs. Washington Week 6: How to watch, listen and stream online

We’re onto Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Washington Football Team on the road. This is the first time these two teams have played since the 2017 NFL season, and the first time Washington has played Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
KSN News

Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens ruled out for remainder of game vs Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the the game in the first half with an elbow injury and has been ruled out. After making a play, the veteran linebacker grabbed his right elbow. He was flagged for a personal foul on the play. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is also questionable […]
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Washington Instabreakdown: Offense and defense step up

Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 31, Washington Football Team 13. It was an encouraging start for the Chiefs’ offense, going 95 yards on their first drive and capping it off with a short run by running back Darrel Williams — but after that, the first half was a struggle. Once...
NFL
newspressnow.com

Second half domination leads to a Chiefs victory over the Washington Football Team

Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and had three second-half touchdown drives leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington that got them back to .500. Watch the press conference after the game live in the stream below. After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

With Anthony Hitchens out, 3 Chiefs could wear green-dot helmets

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made local reporters do some extra research after he spoke to the press on Wednesday — when he was asked whether linebacker Ben Niemann would continue making defensive play-calls while starting MIKE linebacker Anthony Hitchens remains sidelined with an injury. “All three of...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Washington rapid reaction: from rock bottom to blowout

At the time of Patrick Mahomes’ second-quarter interception — the one in which the snap was fumbled and he made what was likely the worst turnover of his career — it felt as if the Kansas City Chiefs had hit rock bottom. And perhaps, they did — and now it...
NFL
NJ.com

Chiefs vs Washington Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers

Our NFL betting expert is here to offer up his best predictions and picks for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Few expected the Chiefs to be 2-3 for the season going into week six, but in their defence they've already played three of the top five in the 2022 Super Bowl winner odds. They're expected to get back to winning was vs Washington. Scroll down for picks, betting offers and analysis.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs finally overcome adversity to get a crucial win in Washington

Throughout the course of a season, all NFL teams face adversity. But rarely does a team face a fork in the road as early in the year as the Kansas City Chiefs did in 2021. Sunday’s game against The Washington Football Team was billed as a get-right game for the Chiefs. Coming into Sunday, Kansas City had the league’s second-worst turnover differential at -9.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

For better or for worse, the Chiefs’ offense is historic

Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs win over the Washington Football Team was a complete reminder of what this team is right now. In the first half, it was moving the ball with ease — only to turn it over. The second half was a different story — the story we’ve seen over the last two years: the Kansas City defense gets stops and the offense puts opponents away with scoring drives; it was just what we have expected to see all year.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as slight favorites for Week 7 game against Tennessee Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to win their second game in a row as they travel to play the Tennessee Titans in their Week 7 matchup. Kansas City has opened as 4-point favorites on the road, according to DraftKings sportsbook. The Chiefs were 6.5-point favorites against the Washington Football...
NFL

