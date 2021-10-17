CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Yuma man killed in early morning mobile home fire

By Lisa Sturgis
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 6 days ago
Cause remains under investigation

UPDATE: 12:51 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) confirms, an early morning mobile home fire killed one man.

YFD says it got a call just after seven Sunday morning regarding a fire with a possible victim inside. Firefighters arrived at an RV park at E. 32nd Street and Avenue 6E to find smoke and flames coming from the trailer.

YFD says firefighters searched the home for the man who lived there. He did not survive. YFD is not identifying him at this time.

Firefighters say a neighbor unsuccessfully tried to enter the home before they arrived to try to save the man. Paramedics evaluated her for signs of smoke inhalation, but did not take her to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Because it involves a death, the Yuma Police Department will also conduct an investigation.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 9:49 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.

Two engines were called to an RV park at E. 32nd Street and Avenue 6E for a report of a single unit on fire. Crews arrived to find the interior of the trailer fully engulfed.

Neighbors tell KYMA.com the home's sole occupant did not survive the blaze. YFD has not confirmed that report, but YPD's forensic unit was on scene.

At this time we have no word on the cause of the fire, nor any confirmation of the occupant's name.

This is a developing story. Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side for more details as they become available.

The post BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Yuma man killed in early morning mobile home fire appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

