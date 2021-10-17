BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Yuma man killed in early morning mobile home fire

Cause remains under investigation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) confirms, an early morning mobile home fire killed one man.

YFD says it got a call just after seven Sunday morning regarding a fire with a possible victim inside. Firefighters arrived at an RV park at E. 32nd Street and Avenue 6E to find smoke and flames coming from the trailer.

YFD says firefighters searched the home for the man who lived there. He did not survive. YFD is not identifying him at this time.

Firefighters say a neighbor unsuccessfully tried to enter the home before they arrived to try to save the man. Paramedics evaluated her for signs of smoke inhalation, but did not take her to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Because it involves a death, the Yuma Police Department will also conduct an investigation.

