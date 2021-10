One way or another, this was a homecoming that was going to end badly for someone. Unfortunately for Patrick Vieira, it would be in the most agonising way possible.Having brought his well-drilled Crystal Palace to face Arsenal, the club where he built his name as a player, he was within seconds of chipping away at their legacy and pumping up his own as a manager. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had given Arsenal an early lead, but second-half goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard gave Palace a deserved 2-1 lead right into the very dregs of this match.Having dominated for long periods,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO