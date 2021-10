“What we have learned is that motion pictures continue to matter, we believe they are going to matter for decades to come, and we are proudly investing in them,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said on Thursday during AT&T’s third-quarter earnings conference call when asked about lessons from Warner Bros.’ hybrid release strategy this year. “We have been very much leading and [been] the first over the wall, so to speak,” in rolling out the 2021 slate via streaming service HBO Max and cinemas in a way that is designed to work for consumers and exhibitors, Kilar argued. For 2022, Warner Bros. had...

