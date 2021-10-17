Did Clemson stay in coaches poll?
The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released.
Clemson was ranked No. 25 in last week’s rankings. The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 24. N.C. State is up to No. 18 while Wake Forest is up to No. 15.
The latest coaches poll:
|1
|Georgia
|7-0
|1625
|65
|1
|—
|1/5
|2
|Oklahoma
|7-0
|1508
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|3
|Cincinnati
|6-0
|1497
|0
|4
|1
|3/10
|4
|Alabama
|6-1
|1446
|0
|5
|1
|1/5
|5
|Ohio State
|5-1
|1305
|0
|6
|1
|3/12
|6
|Michigan
|6-0
|1299
|0
|7
|1
|6/NR
|7
|Michigan State
|7-0
|1158
|0
|9
|2
|7/NR
|8
|Penn State
|5-1
|1134
|0
|8
|—
|4/20
|9
|Oklahoma State
|6-0
|1093
|0
|12
|3
|9/23
|10
|Oregon
|5-1
|1048
|0
|10
|—
|3/12
|11
|Iowa
|6-1
|1031
|0
|2
|-9
|2/18
|12
|Mississippi
|5-1
|826
|0
|14
|2
|12/25
|13
|Notre Dame
|5-1
|816
|0
|13
|—
|7/13
|14
|Kentucky
|6-1
|763
|0
|11
|-3
|11/NR
|15
|Wake Forest
|6-0
|696
|0
|16
|1
|15/NR
|16
|Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|675
|0
|15
|-1
|15/24
|17
|Texas A&M
|5-2
|580
|0
|18
|1
|5/NR
|18
|NC State
|5-1
|528
|0
|21
|3
|18/NR
|19
|Southern Methodist
|6-0
|399
|0
|23
|4
|19/NR
|20
|Baylor
|6-1
|369
|0
|NR
|7
|20/NR
|21
|San Diego State
|6-0
|334
|0
|24
|3
|21/NR
|22
|Auburn
|5-2
|315
|0
|NR
|4
|19/NR
|23
|Pittsburgh
|5-1
|192
|0
|NR
|6
|23/NR
|24
|Clemson
|4-2
|146
|0
|25
|1
|2/25
|25
|Texas-San Antonio
|7-0
|96
|0
|NR
|5
|25/NR
