Clemson, SC

Did Clemson stay in coaches poll?

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yPoQ_0cU2l8cc00

The latest USA Today AFCA coaches poll has been released.

Clemson was ranked No. 25 in last week’s rankings.  The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 24.  N.C. State is up to No. 18 while Wake Forest is up to No. 15.

The latest coaches poll:

1 Georgia 7-0 1625 65 1 1/5
2 Oklahoma 7-0 1508 0 3 1 2/5
3 Cincinnati 6-0 1497 0 4 1 3/10
4 Alabama 6-1 1446 0 5 1 1/5
5 Ohio State 5-1 1305 0 6 1 3/12
6 Michigan 6-0 1299 0 7 1 6/NR
7 Michigan State 7-0 1158 0 9 2 7/NR
8 Penn State 5-1 1134 0 8 4/20
9 Oklahoma State 6-0 1093 0 12 3 9/23
10 Oregon 5-1 1048 0 10 3/12
11 Iowa 6-1 1031 0 2 -9 2/18
12 Mississippi 5-1 826 0 14 2 12/25
13 Notre Dame 5-1 816 0 13 7/13
14 Kentucky 6-1 763 0 11 -3 11/NR
15 Wake Forest 6-0 696 0 16 1 15/NR
16 Coastal Carolina 6-0 675 0 15 -1 15/24
17 Texas A&M 5-2 580 0 18 1 5/NR
18 NC State 5-1 528 0 21 3 18/NR
19 Southern Methodist 6-0 399 0 23 4 19/NR
20 Baylor 6-1 369 0 NR 7 20/NR
21 San Diego State 6-0 334 0 24 3 21/NR
22 Auburn 5-2 315 0 NR 4 19/NR
23 Pittsburgh 5-1 192 0 NR 6 23/NR
24 Clemson 4-2 146 0 25 1 2/25
25 Texas-San Antonio 7-0 96 0 NR 5 25/NR

The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

PITTSBURGH -- Big news for the Clemson football team ahead of today's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. The Clemson Insider can confirm that star defensive tackle Tyler Davis is with the team (...)
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Clemson Insider

TCI Game Day: Clemson at Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- It is Game Day at Heinz Field where Clemson looks to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive with a win over No. 23 Pitt. Clemson hopes to add another tombstone with a victory. (...)
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

