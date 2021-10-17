CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

No. 1 Georgia is followed by Oklahoma after Iowa tumbles in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Another upset in college football's top five and a few more ranked teams tasting defeat caused plenty of scrambling in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll. The change didn’t quite reach the top, however, as Georgia solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot.

The Bulldogs dispatched previously unbeaten Kentucky and received all 65 first-place votes, achieving the first unanimous No. 1 ranking of the season.

Oklahoma vaulted into the No. 2 spot following its most impressive offensive performance of the campaign - a 21-point defeat of TCU. Cincinnati rolled past Central Florida and improves one place to No. 3, just 11 poll points behind the Sooners. Alabama, a big winner at Mississippi State following its first loss of the year, moves up to No. 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWh29_0cU2knHZ00
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against TCU in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams, AP

A quartet from the Big Ten East holds down the next slots. Ohio State leads the group at No. 5, just six points ahead of Michigan. Michigan State remained unscathed with a close win at Indiana and nudges into the No. 7 slot ahead of Penn State. Oklahoma State vaults to No. 9 after its comeback win at Texas . Oregon stays put at No. 10.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 7 in college football

WHAT WE SAW: Oklahoma's new era leads observations from Week 7

MISERY INDEX: Florida's failure to play up to own standard makes it No. 1

The one piece of bad news from the Big Ten came with Iowa toppling from the second spot to No. 11 after its home loss to unranked Purdue .

The Roadrunners of Texas-San Antonio debut at No. 25, the first poll appearance in the history of the program. No. 23 Pittsburgh makes its first appearance of the season as well, with No. 20 Baylor and No. 22 Auburn returning.

Florida, Arkansas, BYU and Arizona State are this week's dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No. 1 Georgia is followed by Oklahoma after Iowa tumbles in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Comments / 14

cecil
6d ago

Alabama looses to Tamu and only drops 4 spots Iowa looses and drops 8 spots System is rigged for the chosen few

Reply(1)
5
Marvin others
6d ago

who ever does the ranking in college football must be Alabama alumni cause somehow Alabama always endup back in the top 4,even with a loss to a unranked team hmm... This how the rankings should look like. 1. Georgia 2.oklahoma 3. Michigan state 4. oklahoma state 5. Alabama 6. Cincinnati,for the record,Cincinnati has really havnt played anybody given Florida as maybe a powerhouse at the beginning of the season but has faulted out,they are 4-3 overall..

Reply(2)
3
Dennis Armstrong
6d ago

Ohio better than bama.. cincy and Georgia are legit.. Oklahoma is pretend. buckeyes mailed in 1 game and are paying for it.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
birminghamnews.net

Lane Kiffin apologizes for 'rude' scene with sideline reporter

Saying he just "got caught up in emotions" before his team's game on Saturday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin apologized Monday for cutting short an interview with a sideline reporter by urging the audience to "get your popcorn ready." The incident happened moments before the Rebels took the field against...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#American Football#Usa Today Sports Afca#Tcu#Mississippi State#Ap#Ohio State#Penn State#Purdue#Baylor#Auburn#Byu#Arizona State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 School Getting The Predictions

According to one recruiting site, one school is getting the commitment predictions for five-star quarterback Arch Manning. Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. The New Orleans, Louisiana native has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Coach Makes Sense For USC Job

It’s been a little over a month since the USC Trojans relieved Clay Helton of his head coaching duties. The search for a new coach is still ongoing, but Paul Finebaum believes the program should target one particular candidate. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum made an...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

281K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy