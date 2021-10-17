CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

GOP Governor Calls Trump's Obsession With 2020 Election 'Recipe for Disaster' for Midterms

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday Trump said, "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020…Republicans will not be voting in '22 or...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 143

Lithuanian Observer
6d ago

Gov. Hutchinson better get used to it. Trump is going to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him until the day he dies regardless of what happens in 2022 and 2024.

Reply(24)
49
TrblMkr
6d ago

Brilliant too bad his base won’t listen, cuz we really need a sane two party system, just not one that’s off it’s rocker, from either or both sides

Reply(3)
38
RADIO SPOT ●
6d ago

Tr*mp Said It Himself, "I Don't Lose." Spoiled Rich Kid That Won't Take No For An Answer, That's Why The Temper Tantrums And Retaliation.

Reply(6)
32
Related
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Furious Republicans condemn contempt vote against Bannon

Republicans raged against a House vote to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to provide evidence before the House select committee that is investigating the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill.The select committee voted unanimously to hold Mr Bannon, a former adviser to former president Donald Trump and a podcast host, on Tuesday evening. The committee had initially issued a subpoena but Mr Bannon sent a letter to committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson after attorneys for Mr Trump instructed him not to testify or provide evidence.The House held a vote on Thursday,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Herschel Walker breaks with Trump over call for Republicans to sit out elections

Herschel Walker, the University of Georgia football legend now running for the U.S. Senate, has broken ranks with his most powerful backer, former President Donald Trump. Asked whether he supported Trump's contention that Republicans shouldn't vote in upcoming elections because of Trump's claims of election fraud — claims which have been continuously dismissed, including by members of his own administration — Walker said "that is not the right message."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Trump Supporters#Gop#Republicans#Nbc#Meet The Press#Senate#Maga
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheAtlantaVoice

Zelizer: Biden’s problem is bigger than two unruly senators

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are dominating Capitol Hill. Given the 50-50 split in the Senate, Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote on the budget reconciliation bill — and Sinema and Manchin are using that leverage to force huge concessions from the Biden administration. Both Sinema and Manchin are insisting on paring down the overall cost […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
609K+
Followers
65K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy