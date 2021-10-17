GOP Governor Calls Trump's Obsession With 2020 Election 'Recipe for Disaster' for Midterms
On Wednesday Trump said, "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020…Republicans will not be voting in '22 or...www.newsweek.com
On Wednesday Trump said, "If we don't solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020…Republicans will not be voting in '22 or...www.newsweek.com
Gov. Hutchinson better get used to it. Trump is going to claim the 2020 election was stolen from him until the day he dies regardless of what happens in 2022 and 2024.
Brilliant too bad his base won’t listen, cuz we really need a sane two party system, just not one that’s off it’s rocker, from either or both sides
Tr*mp Said It Himself, "I Don't Lose." Spoiled Rich Kid That Won't Take No For An Answer, That's Why The Temper Tantrums And Retaliation.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 143