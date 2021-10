A number of Premier League clubs have complained about the recent takeover of Newcastle United, by a Saudi Arabian backed consortium. The clubs’ frustration appears to come from concerns on how the consortium’s hierarchy passed the owners and directors test. Concern arose when clubs were not kept in the loop as the deal escalated towards completion last week. Alongside, there are many worries with the club’s new relations with the Saudi state and the alleged abuse of human rights present in the state.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO