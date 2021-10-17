CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Several players went to Jon Gruden’s house to say goodbye

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders coach Jon Gruden abruptly resigned on Monday night, with no final address or farewell to the team. So some members of the team went to...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Guest
6d ago

I am not a Raiders fan but I think what they did to Coach Gruden sucked! I guess what we learned from this and every other thing that you did or did not do in your lifetime, can “comeback and bite you in the ass”

Okay...
6d ago

There’s literally black NFL players who speak against white authority in an awful manner yet they get no consequences. Let a white person say something in private now the whole world is there. Let’s see what these emails really said. It’s probably not as bad as people are saying

Andrea Andy Myers Jackson
5d ago

What does it matter who went to his home,that's none of their business.I wonder if the NFL went thought all coaches,email's,i bet they didn't!

