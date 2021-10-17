Suns are gambling on their future by leaving roster spots open

I did not intend to watch any games today, The Suns lost. I was not in the mood to watch basketball today, but I was at least going to check the scores. So I go check the scores and I see that The Bucks are down 30 to The Heat at the half. Now I have to tune in. For context, the Bucks are down Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez but that can’t be the whole story. It seems like the Heat are having an amazing shooting night, but they are also out hustling Giannis, and the rest of the Bucks. Starting in the second half what have I seen? The Heat are really moving, both off the ball and the ball itself. Their guys are getting each other open shots, and playing tough defense on Giannis. Having watched only the 3rd quarter, the thing that stands out the most is that The Heat are willing to put themselves in Giannis’ way, they are making the physical sacrifice and getting rewarded. The most stark difference between this game and the Nets game on opening night is how Antetokounmpo is being refereed. He is not being allowed to bowl players over per his usual strategy, and it appears to be affecting his aggression. Hopefully that doesn’t come off as me just being a salty Suns fan, but the last 5 games I’ve watched Giannis play in, he has looked like the most physically unstoppable player since Shaq, and so far today he’s looked pedestrian and lethargic. As I said earlier though, The Heat are all willing to get in his way and disrupt him in any way they can, and not just Giannis but the rest of the short handed Bucks too. On top of their defense The Heat are also having a good shooting night, moving the ball, and are much more active than the Bucks on both sides of the glass. I’m not sure what the first half was like, but I can presume it was more of the same. There’s still a quarter left but The Heat refuse to relent and head into a likely all garbage time 4th quarter with a 36 point lead 105-69.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO