Lithium Nevada, LLC, a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corporation has proposed a significantly large lithium mining project less than a one-hour drive north of Winnemucca Nevada. The mine will be located at Thacker Pass, adjacent to the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribes of the Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation. Approval of the project by the Bureau of Land Management in early 2021 continues to face legal challenges and various forms of onsite protests.

METAL MINING ・ 8 DAYS AGO