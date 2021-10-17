Coronary calcium serves as ‘iceberg in the water’ when evaluating ASCVD risk

Endothelial dysfunction is a key player in both the onset and development of atherosclerosis. No study has examined whether healthy dietary patterns can improve microvascular endothelial function in patients with coronary heart disease (CHD) in the long-term and whether this relationship can affect patient's risk of CHD recurrence. In the CORDIOPREV study, a randomized, double-blind, controlled trial, dietary intervention with either the Mediterranean diet or a low-fat diet was implemented in 1,002 CHD patients. A laser-doppler flowmetry was performed at baseline and after 6Â years of follow up in 664 patients, evaluating the effects of this dietary intervention on microvascular basal flow and reactive hyperaemia area, as well as on the risk of CHD recurrence, based on the TRS2P risk score. Basal flow (97.78"‰Â±"‰2.79 vs. 179.31"‰Â±"‰5.06 arbitrary perfusion units, 83.38% increase, p"‰<"‰0.001) and reactive hyperaemia area (4233.3"‰Â±"‰127.73 vs. 9695.9"‰Â±"‰205.23 arbitrary perfusion units per time, 129.04% increase, p"‰<"‰0.001) improved after the dietary intervention in the cohort, without finding differences due to the diet (p"‰>"‰0.05 for the diet-effect). When patients were stratified to low, moderate or high-risk of recurrence, basal flow was similarly increased in all three groups. However, reactive hyperaemia area was improved to a greater extent in patients at the low-risk group compared with those at moderate or high-risk. No differences were observed between diets. Healthy dietary patterns can improve microvascular endothelial function and this improvement persists in the long-term. Patients with a low-risk of CHD recurrence show a greater improvement in reactive vasodilation to ischemia than patients in the moderate or high-risk groups.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO